England set to hire David Saker and Mike Hussey for T20 World Cup

David Saker was England’s bowling coach for five years and has had stints in the Big Bash League as well as with Australia’s men’s setup. Photograph: David Sillitoe/The Guardian

David Saker and Mike Hussey are set for coaching roles during England’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia this winter amid a broader move to split the international support staff by way of format.

Brendon McCullum, the men’s Test head coach, is looking to begin a new slimmed-down operation on his side of the equation for the tour of Pakistan in December, with Marcus Trescothick, Paul Collingwood and Jeetan Patel – all already on the books – becoming his three chosen assistants. Matthew Mott, the men’s white-ball head coach, will similarly have three permanent deputies, with an expectation that Richard Dawson, currently lead pathway coach, may make an internal move.

However, the upcoming T20 tour of Pakistan that departs next week, and the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, are deemed to require two short-term hires, with Saker, England bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, and Hussey, the former Australia middle order player, understood to be in the frame.

The former’s top-level coaching CV is extensive, the 56-year-old having followed his England stint with senior positions in the Big Bash League, the Australian men’s setup from 2016 to 2019 and then roles with the USA and Sri Lanka.

Hussey, who scored over 10,000 runs across runs across formats, has split his time between commentary and coaching since retiring in 2013. As well as ad hoc work with Australia’s national team and pathway, the 47-year-old has spent five seasons as batting coach of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Neither deal is signed but Saker is down to make both trips, while Hussey may join when England start their World Cup preparations in Perth with the first of three T20s against Australia on 9 October. Along with Mott, from Queensland, the pair offer an abundance of local knowledge. Carl Hopkinson, fielding coach, will also tour.

Rob Key, the director of England men’s cricket, has now officially advertised for a new national selector – a role made redundant by the previous regime – but is yet to officially start the process for the full time white-ball coaching vacancies and other candidates beyond Saker and Hussey may emerge. Separating roles by way of format, with the reduced time on the road, will add appeal in a market where T20 leagues dominate.

The reshuffle is set to see Jon Lewis, the current England fast bowling coach, move into a broader development role, while a specialist for the Test set-up may be hired down the line. Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad have both been publicly praised by Ben Stokes, the Test captain, for mentoring the England seamers this summer.

• This article was amended on 14 September 2022 because it is not David Hussey who is set for the coaching role as an earlier version said, but his older brother, Mike Hussey.