Student Designs Edible Instant Ramen Packaging That Dissolves in Hot Water, Greatly Cuts Down on Waste

Holly Grounds, a product design student at London’s Ravensbourne University, was concerned about the amount of plastic waste that companies used to package instant noodles. So, she came up with edible instant ramen packaging that dissolves in hot water, complete with spices. It’s made from potato starch, glycerin and water, all of which can be safely consumed.
DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera Has Extreme Battery That Records Up to 160-Minutes of Footage, Built-in Mounting System

The DJI Osmo Action 3 may not be as unique as this Nikon camera-shaped house, but it does pack a 1770mAh Extreme Battery capable of recording video for up to 160 minutes in temperatures as low as -20° C. The battery can be charged from from 0-80% in just 18 minutes and to full power in only 50 minutes, thanks to native fast-charging support.
PizzaHQ Uses Picnic Works’ Robot Pizza Machine to Make Fresh Pies, Here’s an Up-Close Look

PizzaHQ in New Jersey wanted to build the “most innovative pizza operation” on the planet,” and to accomplish this, they turned to Picnic Works’ robot pizza machine. The restaurant employs several human pizza makers alongside Picnic’s automated station, thus eliminating bottlenecks from the traditional pizzeria while enhancing the appeal of the corporate chain.
