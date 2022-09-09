ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl looking for the right balance to deliver consistency at Southampton

By Jim van Wijk
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsGma_0hoZikN700

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes his side will soon develop the right balance needed to produce consistent results this season.

The Saints have seen Saturday’s home match against Brentford postponed following the decision to pause all football in the UK after the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.

Having come from behind to beat Chelsea in their previous home fixture, Southampton were beaten 1-0 at Wolves last weekend.

Saints, though, could count themselves somewhat unfortunate not to have taken something from the trip to Molineux.

Che Adams saw a second-half effort ruled out for handball and the striker also hit the crossbar with another header.

Hasenhuttl would, of course, rather see the team hold their own over the full 90 minutes, but is confident progress can be made to deliver the required performance levels.

“You can maybe say that we don’t do as well by giving away the lead too, this is the negative of being better in the second half,” the Southampton manager said.

“We definitely deserved more than we have got (at Wolves) and we had chances for more than one goal there and this is a positive thing, but in the end, the result is a loss.

“We have to be clear in the message during the week (in training) that everything wasn’t so good, because after half-time we had two or three situations where we could have conceded a second goal and then the game is gone.

“And it is not only about taking more risks and going for the equaliser, you have to be careful and to have a good balance. This was not always there, so we have been very critical. With how we played against Wolves, we know that we can do it better.”

When Premier League fixtures resume again, Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car could make his first appearance for Southampton following a deadline-day transfer after missing out at Wolves because of registration regulations.

Hasenhuttl was determined to improve the squad over the summer transfer window, having also brought in youngsters Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on deadline day as well as on-loan Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfiLw_0hoZikN700

Belgium Under-21 international Romeo Lavia had also arrived from Manchester City during July, but is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury.

Hasenhuttl hopes when the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who had scored his first goal for the club against Chelsea before being forced off, is fit again that he will provide another potent asset going forward.

“All of our points (this season) have been from losing positions, this shows the mentality of the group,” Hasenhuttl said.

“If Romeo wasn’t injured, this would be a super situation, it is a little bit of a setback for us as he is a key player for us and we are missing him, you could see this in the last game.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Luke Harris earns chance to impress Wales ahead of World Cup

Fulham teenager Luke Harris has been handed a chance to stake his claim for a place in Wales’ World Cup party.The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been named in Robert Page’s 28-man squad for the Nations League games against Belgium and Poland next week.Harris made his Fulham debut in the Carabao Cup last month and has been on the bench several times in the Premier League this season.17-year-old @lukeharris2005 at the treble! 🎩Sit back and enjoy. 😎#FFCU21 pic.twitter.com/3VTCvNyCr7— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 16, 2022Page said: “He has been in the system now for a few years. He’s a talent and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to go the distance in next Champions League clash

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to show more resilience and staying power as they continue their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk.The Scottish champions created a number of good chances against holders Real Madrid last week but ended up on the end of a 3-0 defeat.Carlo Ancelotti admitted his Real side “suffered” in the first half but Postecoglou seemed to be more frustrated than he was encouraged after the display.The Hoops now take on a Ukrainian side in Warsaw who shocked RB Leipzig with a 4-1 win in Germany last week.“I was a bit frustrated and disappointed...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool vs Ajax LIVE: Champions League result and final score as late Joel Matip goal earns dramatic win

Joel Matip scored a dramatic late winner for Liverpool as they beat Ajax to get off their mark in the Champions League at Anfield.After Anfield fell silent as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Mohamed Salah lifted the mood to give the Reds a much-needed response following last week’s humiliation at Napoli.But Ajax, who thrashed Rangers in their first match, hit back after Liverpool missed chances to double their lead and the impressive Mohammed Kudus thundered a shot in off the underside of the crossbar to equalise.Trent Alexander-Arnold whistled a shot wide before having a chance after cutting onto his  left foot, and Diogo Jota then went close after half time. Substitute Darwin Nunez wasted an opportunity, Salah clipped the crossbar but just as the night looked as if it would end in more frustration for Liverpool, Matip rose at the back post to force the ball over the line with a powerful header.Follow all the reaction from Anfield:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy