ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England and South Africa to resume third Test on Saturday, announces ECB

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbGn2_0hoZidC200

England and South Africa will play out the deciding Test of their three-match series this weekend after play was suspended on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

Friday’s play at the Oval was postponed following the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday evening. After the opening day’s play was washed out, Saturday’s play will be considered to be Day 3 of the series decider.

The decision comes following guidance from the Government that there was “no obligation” to postpone or cancel sporting fixtures during the period of national mourning.

The Government’s guidance allowed individual sporting bodies to decide whether to continue and although football across the country has been called off, cricket is set to be in line with rugby and golf in playing on this weekend.

England’s captain, Ben Stokes, said he would be “honoured” to play in the Queen’s memory, with all professional and recreational cricket also cleared to resume this weekend. The ECB said a minute’s silence would be observed followed by the national anthems while black armbands will also be worn by players and coaches.

“Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

“Play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance.

“This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men's U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.

“Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Center Parcs U-turns on decision to kick out holidaymakers on Monday

Center Parcs has gone back on its decision to turf holidaymakers out of its resorts on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.It had initially announced that it would close its five sites for 24 hours from 10am on Monday (19 September) in respect of the late monarch.If the closure went ahead, people already staying at the resorts would have had to find somewhere else to sleep for the night or go home early.Center Parcs said it had made the decision to close “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Saint Piran: The cycling team aiming to be net zero in five years

It was Saint Piran’s job to be disruptors on the road during last week’s Tour of Britain, but for the Cornish team mixing things up is more than just a race tactic.Their clean black jerseys, deliberately devoid of sponsors, were easily spotted when coupled with the green and purple helmets they wear for their biggest race of the season – as Alex Richardson took third on stage three into Sunderland and Jack Rootkin-Gray was ninth in Helmsley a day later.This UCI Continental team, also boasting a women’s team and development squad, is the passion project of former racer Ricci Pascoe.There...
CYCLING
The Independent

‘Did he really say it?’ Jurgen Klopp dismisses Todd Boehly’s Premier League all-star suggestion

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion that the Premier League should introduce an American-style all-star match.Boehly has been discussing ways the Blues and other Premier League sides can increase revenue since taking over at Stamford Bridge this year, suggesting the league can “take a little bit of a lesson from American sports”.But the Liverpool boss quickly laughed off the American billionaire’s ideas, pointing to an already crowded calendar and a condensed off season compared to the NBA, NFL and other American leagues.“He doesn’t wait long,” Klopp said after the Reds beat Ajax in the Champions League. “Great....
NFL
The Independent

Arsenal vs PSV gets new date as Man City match postponed

Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City has been postponed in order for the Gunners’ Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven to be played, it has been confirmed.The tie had been due to be played on Thursday evening but was postponed due to police resourcing issues related to the Queen’s death.There were concerns Arsenal may have had to forfeit the match if an alternative date could not be found, but the Premier League has agreed to postpone the Gunners’ match against City, which had been scheduled for Wednesday 19 October.Instead Mikel Arteta’s side will be in European action on Thursday...
UEFA
The Independent

Royal superfans camped on Mall for Queen’s funeral told by police to pack up tents

Police have told royal superfans camped out on the Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral to pack up their tents for “security reasons”.Footage showed a policewoman telling the group: “I understand why you guys are here but obviously there’s loads of stuff going on, we can’t have tents here for security reasons and under regulations.“So I’m going to have to ask you to pack everything up and take your tent down.“It’s up to you where you go but if you do end up camping somewhere else, you’ll probably be asked the same thing again.”She then says: “You can sit here,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#International Cricket
The Independent

Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20

Arsenal’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for October 20.The tie had been due to be played on Thursday evening but was postponed due to police resourcing issues related to the Queen’s death.There were concerns Arsenal may have had to forfeit the match if an alternative date could not be found, but the Premier League has agreed to postpone the Gunners’ match against Manchester City which had been scheduled for October 19.The match will now kick off at 6pm on October 20, UEFA said in a statement.“UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and co-operation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the impossibility for local police forces to guarantee its secure staging,” the statement concluded.The Premier League said that a new date for the Arsenal v Manchester City match would be announced in due course. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
UEFA
The Independent

Trains will run through the night as London braces for 750,000 mourners

Extra train services have been planned for London over the next week as the capital prepares to receive thousands of mourners ahead of the Queen’s funeral.Plans were being finalised on Monday for several rail operators to lay on extra services through the night, to allow as many people as possible to travel to the capital to pay their respects.Industry figures said that individual operators would update their timetables over the next 24 to 48 hours with details of additional services.The Independent has approached rail operators serving London for further details.Ahead of her state funeral on 19 September, the Queen’s...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert

A historic tartan worn by the King as he stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin was a “sign of respect” and love for Scotland, an expert has said.The monarch wore the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – or Stuart – tartan on his visit to the Scottish Parliament and St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.Charles was visiting Scotland as his first engagement in the country as King following the death of the Queen last week, aged 96.He visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a ceremony of the keys before joining the procession of his mother’s coffin up the Royal...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy