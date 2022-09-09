Read full article on original website
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Overdoses increasing due to fentanyl, Shoreline Health official tells Horry County leaders
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -– Overdoses in the Grand Strand have increased during the past year, according to Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, which shared new data Tuesday with the Horry County Public Safety Committee. John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said there were 200 recorded overdoses in 2021. So far in 2022, […]
Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
wfxb.com
The Good Feet Store Offers Personalized Fittings for Premium Arch Supports
The Good Feet Store is now open in Myrtle Beach where arch supports are designed. Visit The Good Feet Store in Myrtle Beach off the Highway 17 Bypass, across from Costco Gas for a free personalized fitting and feel the difference for yourself. You can also call 1-800-NEW-FEET or visit GoodFeetSE.com.
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach roadside zoo to permanently close following PETA lawsuit, documents say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach will be permanently closing, according to a letter from the facility's attorney. In response to an inquiry from PETA, the attorney said "because of the ongoing expense of this litigation and other considerations, my client has determined that its only feasible option is to close the Zoo and discontinue further operations."
wpde.com
Tiny home living: NMB City Council holds off on 900-square-feet developments
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — With the tiny home market growing, a proposal was brought before the North Myrtle Beach City Council for single-family and duplex units. The single-family unit would be 900 square feet, while the duplex units would be 1,300 square feet. The units would also...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach officially launches emergency alert notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s new emergency safety tool will officially be accessible to the public Wednesday, according to the city. The emergency alert notification system will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
WMBF
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadside zoo that is at the center of a lawsuit surrounding its treatment of animals is permanently closed, according to federal court documents. The closure comes after tips came into WMBF News last week, stating that it was closed and animals were being...
wpde.com
Horry County officials make plans to keep up with development growth
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County continues to expand and grow. The county's population has increased by 30% since 2010, according to the county's annual 2021 report. Between April 2020 and July 2021, more than 14,000 people came to Horry County. That population boom is evident in the number of housing lots being approved by planning and zoning.
WMBF
Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors, including one from North Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 […]
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
AOL Corp
Here’s what we know about the animals at the Myrtle Beach area zoo that closed
An Horry County zoo that is closing after 34 years has sent their animals to a North Carolina facility amid a suit by an animal rights group, which has sought to shut it down. Waccatee Zoological Farm, which is in the Socastee area, is facing a lawsuit by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which alleges the zoo had provided inadequate treatment to more than 460 animals.
FAA: Plane that crashed near Conway experienced engine issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Wednesday in the Conway area leaving two people dead was experiencing engine issues, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Two people were on board the small plane that crashed Wednesday in a wooded area near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to […]
Myrtle Beach business owner excited about growth from Municipal Improvement District
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach business owner is excited about the growth from a new Municipal Improvement District (MID), which was approved Aug. 11 by Myrtle Beach City Council. The focus of this project, other than growth, is on keeping current residents and gaining new residents. “We really need more people to […]
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WMBF
Doctor begins journey from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to raise health equity awareness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A doctor wants to raise awareness about health equity one step at a time. Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, began his 610-mile journey on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach and he will end his walk in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will walk one-fifth...
myhorrynews.com
Plane carrying two people crashes eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, FAA says
A single-engine Piper P28R airplane with two people on board crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach shortly after noon Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. An FAA spokesman said in an email that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The...
WMBF
A sweet treat is waiting for you at Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer may be over, but it’s always a perfect time for ice cream. Stella’s homemade Ice Cream is striving to make the best, quality ice cream, as well as building community. They’re dedicated to excellent tasting HOMEMADE ice cream while bringing you superior...
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
