Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Overdoses increasing due to fentanyl, Shoreline Health official tells Horry County leaders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -– Overdoses in the Grand Strand have increased during the past year, according to Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, which shared new data Tuesday with the Horry County Public Safety Committee. John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said there were 200 recorded overdoses in 2021. So far in 2022, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.  From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Myrtle Beach roadside zoo to permanently close following PETA lawsuit, documents say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach will be permanently closing, according to a letter from the facility's attorney. In response to an inquiry from PETA, the attorney said "because of the ongoing expense of this litigation and other considerations, my client has determined that its only feasible option is to close the Zoo and discontinue further operations."
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com

Horry County officials make plans to keep up with development growth

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County continues to expand and grow. The county's population has increased by 30% since 2010, according to the county's annual 2021 report. Between April 2020 and July 2021, more than 14,000 people came to Horry County. That population boom is evident in the number of housing lots being approved by planning and zoning.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors, including one from North Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxb.com

Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
AOL Corp

Here’s what we know about the animals at the Myrtle Beach area zoo that closed

An Horry County zoo that is closing after 34 years has sent their animals to a North Carolina facility amid a suit by an animal rights group, which has sought to shut it down. Waccatee Zoological Farm, which is in the Socastee area, is facing a lawsuit by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which alleges the zoo had provided inadequate treatment to more than 460 animals.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX8 News

FAA: Plane that crashed near Conway experienced engine issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Wednesday in the Conway area leaving two people dead was experiencing engine issues, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Two people were on board the small plane that crashed Wednesday in a wooded area near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to […]
CONWAY, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

A sweet treat is waiting for you at Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer may be over, but it’s always a perfect time for ice cream. Stella’s homemade Ice Cream is striving to make the best, quality ice cream, as well as building community. They’re dedicated to excellent tasting HOMEMADE ice cream while bringing you superior...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

