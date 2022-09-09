MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach will be permanently closing, according to a letter from the facility's attorney. In response to an inquiry from PETA, the attorney said "because of the ongoing expense of this litigation and other considerations, my client has determined that its only feasible option is to close the Zoo and discontinue further operations."

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO