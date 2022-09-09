Read full article on original website
Neurological Complications Reported In 2 US Monkeypox Cases
Bloomberg and CIDRAP say encephalomyelitis has been seen in two cases of monkeypox in the U.S., both in otherwise healthy men in their 30s, warranting further study. Meanwhile, a health care worker in L.A. County has reportedly been infected while at work, the first such case. US health officials cautioned...
Oregon Is 1st To Get Mental Health Aid From Biden’s American Rescue Plan
The federal government will give financial support for mobile crisis intervention teams that help when police aren't needed. Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed that a California resident died from monkeypox. Saying that a police response is often an improper solution to mental health crises, Biden administration officials announced Monday financial...
6 people hospitalized with E. coli linked to HelloFresh meal kits
Seven people got sick and six were hospitalized after eating ground beef from HelloFresh meal kits shipped between July 2 and 21.
Rubio, Gonzalez introduce legislation to make distributing fentanyl a felony murder offense
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) introduced legislation this week to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death a felony murder offense. “Fentanyl is killing Americans at a record high,” Rubio said in a statement. “This deadly drug is widespread throughout our country and has left no community untouched. This bill…
Monkeypox Antiviral Overuse Could Spur Mutations, Warns FDA
The Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors to be judicious in prescribing tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to avoid forcing the virus to mutate. Separate reports say the number of Black men diagnosed with monkeypox is rising. And an Iowa nurse was fired for improper vaccine shots. The monkeypox virus is...
Study Suggests Best Way To Stop A Baby’s Cries
The method, reported in USA Today, includes a combination of walking with the baby and then sitting before putting them to bed. Separately, reports say privacy concerns over baby heel-stick blood test samples are rising, and that there is little evidence for routine youth diabetes screening. The findings, published Tuesday...
Study: If Your Doctor Is Burned Out, Your Safety May Be At Risk
The Press Association reports that the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Manchester in the U.K., links burned-out doctors with a higher incidence of patient safety issues. Other news on health care personnel issues is on the Minnesota nurses strike, mental health workers in Colorado, violence in hospitals and more.
KHN Morning Briefing
The nonprofit owners of Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center in the heart of the city, plan to close the hospital in November. As many community members worry about the hole the closure will leave in the city’s safety net, the news has thrust health care into the political spotlight less than two months before Election Day. (Sam Whitehead and Andy Miller, 9/15 )
Missouri settles in case regarding lack of care for disabled children
Two years after nine families sued the Missouri Department of Social Services for failing to provide care to disabled children, a settlement has been reached.
ACLU and LA County agree on changes to jail inmate reception center
Representatives of Los Angeles County and the American Civil Liberties Union Thursday agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center, where mentally ill detainees were said to have been shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors.
Pandemic May Be Behind First Rise In San Francisco’s HIV Rates In 10 Years
The San Francisco Chronicle notes 2021's data shows the first recorded year-over-year rise of HIV infection rates in nearly a decade, though delayed tests from 2020 may contribute. Diet pill sales, transgender birth certificates, and more are also in the news. San Francisco recorded its first year-over-year increase in new...
