California Governor Signs Law Enabling Some Forced Mental Health Care
AP says the new law could "force" some of the 100,000 unhoused people in California into treatment, a move critics say is cruel. The law could also be used in instances where people have been diagnosed with particular disorders, such as schizophrenia. Other news is from Alaska, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Montana.
West Virginia Passes Abortion Ban, Is Second State To Do So Since Roe’s Fall
Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, is expected to sign the bill after calling for the special legislative session to "clarify" abortion law in the state. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest, and medical emergencies. Meanwhile, an abortion ban in Indiana — the first state to pass a new law this summer — will take effect Thursday.
Montana Health Department Seeks to Ax Board That Hears Public Assistance Appeals
Montana health officials are asking state lawmakers to eliminate a board that hears appeals from people who believe they were wrongly denied public assistance benefits. Since 2016, the Board of Public Assistance has heard fewer than 20 cases a year, and very few of those are overturned, but preparing for those appeals and board meetings takes time from state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ staff members and attorneys, according to the department’s proposal.
Pandemic May Be Behind First Rise In San Francisco’s HIV Rates In 10 Years
The San Francisco Chronicle notes 2021's data shows the first recorded year-over-year rise of HIV infection rates in nearly a decade, though delayed tests from 2020 may contribute. Diet pill sales, transgender birth certificates, and more are also in the news. San Francisco recorded its first year-over-year increase in new...
As State Institutions Close, Families of Longtime Residents Face Agonizing Choices
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
