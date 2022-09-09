Read full article on original website
First Edition: Sept. 15, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Like many neighborhoods in cities across the country, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward is changing. Condo buildings and modern minimalist homes punctuate city blocks of low-income housing. Many longtime residents of the historic neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. was born have been priced out and pushed to other parts of town. Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center, will be the next fixture to change. (Whitehead and Miller, 9/14)
California's largest fire keeps growing, threatening homes, air quality, giant sequoias
The Mosquito fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills has burred 64,159 acres and is 20% contained.
Worries Rise About Complicated US Covid Booster Program
Stat says the "new heights of complexity" caused by the rollout of bivalent boosters is fueling concerns over errors in administering the shots. PBS NewsHour tries to break through the clutter with a guide on if, how, and why people should get a new shot. The rollout of the Covid-19...
Neurological Complications Reported In 2 US Monkeypox Cases
Bloomberg and CIDRAP say encephalomyelitis has been seen in two cases of monkeypox in the U.S., both in otherwise healthy men in their 30s, warranting further study. Meanwhile, a health care worker in L.A. County has reportedly been infected while at work, the first such case. US health officials cautioned...
KHN Morning Briefing
The nonprofit owners of Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center in the heart of the city, plan to close the hospital in November. As many community members worry about the hole the closure will leave in the city’s safety net, the news has thrust health care into the political spotlight less than two months before Election Day. (Sam Whitehead and Andy Miller, 9/15 )
Study: If Your Doctor Is Burned Out, Your Safety May Be At Risk
The Press Association reports that the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Manchester in the U.K., links burned-out doctors with a higher incidence of patient safety issues. Other news on health care personnel issues is on the Minnesota nurses strike, mental health workers in Colorado, violence in hospitals and more.
6 people hospitalized with E. coli linked to HelloFresh meal kits
Seven people got sick and six were hospitalized after eating ground beef from HelloFresh meal kits shipped between July 2 and 21.
Oceans rise, houses fall: The California beach dream home is turning into a nightmare
Along California's coast, homes costing millions of dollars teeter on the edge of unstable cliffs as plans for what to do next often stall out.
PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say
WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House […] The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for the state during a hearing in Billings for circumventing his April order that temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it harder to change birth certificates. Moses said there was no question that state officials violated his earlier order by creating the new rule. Moses said his order reinstates a 2017 Department of Public Health and Human Services rule that allowed people to update the gender on their birth certificate by filing an affidavit with the department. However, the state said it would disregard the ruling.
Review Of Joint Commission’s Standards Planned
The Joint Commission will assess all of its accreditation requirements, similar to how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been doing for requirements waived during the covid pandemic. Other industry news comes from Cleveland, Houston, and Atlanta. The Joint Commission plans to review all of its accreditation requirements...
