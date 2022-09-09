ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash, TX

KTAL

Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge

GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KSLA

Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Harrison County prompts homicide investigation

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after a call came in about a body near the roadway. The body was identified as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reddock’s manner of death indicates that there will be a homicide investigation.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KTBS

East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area

DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after the man was found near the roadway. Officers identified him as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger.
DIANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Capital murder suspect assaults Bowie County correctional officer

29-year-old Vance Brown of Texarkana assaulted the officer on September 1 according to Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Brown was originally arrested on August 15 for a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood. In-house video captured the alleged assault on the officer wherein Brown struck the guard several times...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in connection with death of Avinger man

Canton Echols, age 33, was charged with the first-degree murder of Blake Reddock. Echols, a Harleton resident, was arrest by the sheriff's office on Monday. The sheriff's office originally responded to a report of a burning vehicle on Saturday before being alerted that a body had been found nearby. Upon locating Reddock's body, officials said that it clearly indicated homicide.
AVINGER, TX
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Substitute Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Offering to Pay Students $5 Each to Bully a Classmate

A substitute teacher in Caddo Parish was arrested on Monday after she allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, 24-year-old Aadrina Smith was working at North Caddo Elementary Middle School (Vivian, Louisiana) when the alleged incident took place on August 23 during a P.E. class.
CADDO PARISH, LA

