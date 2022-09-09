Read full article on original website
Related
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
txktoday.com
Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
East Texas law enforcement searching for man accused of pulling out gun on Academy employee
UPDATE: The man police said is involved in an aggravated robbery at Academy Sports on Monday has been identified “as a result of several tips.” TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a man accused of an aggravated robbery at an Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday. An employee in Texarkana […]
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
Kait 8
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston is the site of a trial involving two states; it’s a gruesome case that leaders there say has never happened before in the area. In October of 2020, Taylor Parker was arrested in Idabel, Okla., and later...
KSLA
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in connection to Harrison County homicide, victim was found dead near road
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a Harrison County homicide. Blake Edward Reddock, 31, of Avinger was found dead on the side of Hershel McCoy Road on Saturday Sept. 10, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle connected to this case was also set on fire […]
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Harrison County prompts homicide investigation
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after a call came in about a body near the roadway. The body was identified as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reddock’s manner of death indicates that there will be a homicide investigation.
KTAL
Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.
KTBS
East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area
DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after the man was found near the roadway. Officers identified him as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoy1047.com
Capital murder suspect assaults Bowie County correctional officer
29-year-old Vance Brown of Texarkana assaulted the officer on September 1 according to Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Brown was originally arrested on August 15 for a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood. In-house video captured the alleged assault on the officer wherein Brown struck the guard several times...
Mount Pleasant police: 26 stolen guns, drugs found during traffic stop
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant narcotics officer discovered 26 stolen guns during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to MPPD. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 30 and began to search it after establishing probable cause. A large amount of cash, the 26 guns and narcotics were all then discovered […]
4 Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery, conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two former Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials and two former vendors, have been sentenced to federal prison for violations in East Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to information presented in court, the four men worked with Jimmy Scarbrough, 69 of Hooks and the former […]
Testimony underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
kalb.com
Trial of woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out continues for second day
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston. Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing Hancock’s unborn child from her in October 2020. Prosecutors say Hancock received around 100 cuts and stabbed...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in connection with death of Avinger man
Canton Echols, age 33, was charged with the first-degree murder of Blake Reddock. Echols, a Harleton resident, was arrest by the sheriff's office on Monday. The sheriff's office originally responded to a report of a burning vehicle on Saturday before being alerted that a body had been found nearby. Upon locating Reddock's body, officials said that it clearly indicated homicide.
Louisiana Substitute Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Offering to Pay Students $5 Each to Bully a Classmate
A substitute teacher in Caddo Parish was arrested on Monday after she allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, 24-year-old Aadrina Smith was working at North Caddo Elementary Middle School (Vivian, Louisiana) when the alleged incident took place on August 23 during a P.E. class.
Comments / 0