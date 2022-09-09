Derion Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault in the shooting that took place in August of 2020. He received 50 years for the attempted murder, 10 years for the aggravated assault, and a life sentence for the second-degree murder. Since he was under 18 at the time, he may be eligible for parole after 25 years into the life sentence. However, each sentence will be served consecutively, starting with the attempted murder.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO