FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Man found guilty in double murder
Dewayne Watkins, age 34, was arrested for kidnapping, robbing, and murdering Kelly and Heather Jose of Shreveport. The couple’s bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle in the Queensborough neighborhood after giving Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent. Watkins faces two life sentences in Caddo District Court. He...
Shreveport teen gets 85 years in motel shooting
Derion Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault in the shooting that took place in August of 2020. He received 50 years for the attempted murder, 10 years for the aggravated assault, and a life sentence for the second-degree murder. Since he was under 18 at the time, he may be eligible for parole after 25 years into the life sentence. However, each sentence will be served consecutively, starting with the attempted murder.
Four men sentenced in bribery, conspiracy scheme
44-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana pleaded guilty in May of last year to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough. Harrison was working as an RRAD vendor, while Scarbrough was an RRAD official. Harrison was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000. 52-year-old Justin Bishop also pleaded guilty in...
Arrest made in connection with death of Avinger man
Canton Echols, age 33, was charged with the first-degree murder of Blake Reddock. Echols, a Harleton resident, was arrest by the sheriff's office on Monday. The sheriff's office originally responded to a report of a burning vehicle on Saturday before being alerted that a body had been found nearby. Upon locating Reddock's body, officials said that it clearly indicated homicide.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for part of Texarkana
This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a broken flange located on Siebert and Washington.
Road work could impact traffic this week
Survey work will be occurring along Robinson Rd. from Richmond Road to Smith Street and along 15th Street from Robison Rd. to Theron Jones Elementary School. The road will not be closed, but traffic could be slowed in this area. Survey work will be performed by MTG Engineers, Inc. and Vickrey and Associates, LLC, as part of the TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside(TASA) Program. This survey work is part of the N. Robison Road Pedestrian Improvement Project, and preliminary surveying will be complete in early October 2022.
