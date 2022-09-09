ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 2

The sky is falling! The end is near! Abandon all hope, ye who enter here!. Well, unless your fantasy football team won in Week 1, in which case…w00t!. There's nothing quite like the first week of a new fantasy football season. When the dust settles, there are only two kinds of teams—undefeated juggernauts and winless tomato cans. (We'll pretend ties don't happen.)
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 2

The first week of the 2022 fantasy football season is complete, and that leaves fantasy managers at polar opposites of the spectrum. At one end, you have undefeated teams who are riding high. They reaped the rewards of Josh Allen's big game in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Did a happy dance watching Justin Jefferson torch the Green Bay Packers. Rejoiced while Travis Kelce exploded against the Arizona Cardinals.
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 2

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was a wild one, complete with stunning upsets, heart-pounding finishes, overtime action and even a tie. Deficiencies were uncovered for multiple teams, and of course, the injury bug bit hard. We saw key players like Dak Prescott, T.J. Watt, Derek Barnett and Elijah...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

​​In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries

Week 1 was a good reminder that many NFL teams are one injury away from looking totally different. Injuries are one of the most important and unfortunate realities of football. Players get hurt all the time, highlighting how depth is a crucial part of roster building. Multiple players went down...
Concussions Dropped More Than 50 Percent for Players Who Wore Guardian Caps, NFL Says

The NFL has revealed that concussions dropped significantly among players who wore the league-mandated Guardian Caps during training camp this summer compared to the previous three years. Citing data provided by the NFL, ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted concussions decreased by more than 50 percent among the four position groups—offensive line,...
Tom House Says Bill Belichick Asked Him Why He Shouldn't Trade Tom Brady at Age 36

Bill Belichick apparently entertained the idea of getting rid of Tom Brady long before the future Hall of Fame quarterback wound up leaving the New England Patriots. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 1:20 mark), pitching coach Tom House said Belichick once asked him around the time Brady was 36 or 37 years old why the Patriots shouldn't trade their franchise star:
Nathaniel Hackett Explains Controversial Decision to Kick 64-Yard FG in Broncos' Loss

Well, Nathaniel Hackett is surely going to want to forget his first game as a head coach. Hackett somehow managed to steal the spotlight from Russell Wilson in the quarterback's return to Seattle, and not in the way he would have hoped. Just when it seemed as if Wilson was going to lead a game-winning drive, the Denver Broncos coach turned in an abysmal display of clock management, and his team lost a 17-16 stunner to the Seattle Seahawks.
Russell Wilson's Broncos Debut vs. Seahawks Was Most-Watched MNF Game Since 2009

Russell Wilson's debut for the Denver Broncos against his former Seattle Seahawks team on Monday drew a ton of intrigue and attention. In fact, ESPN revealed in a press release that it was the most-watched Monday Night Football game since the 2009 season and third-best since the broadcast moved to ESPN in 2006 with a total of 19,845,000 viewers.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach

With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
