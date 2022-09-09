ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THV11

Police search for runaway Little Rock child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Jauntay Jackson was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTEN.com

Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash

Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
THV11

Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KETV.com

Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas

Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
OMAHA, NE

