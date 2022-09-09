Read full article on original website
LRPD: Suicide investigation becomes homicide arrest
Little Rock police investigating a death as a possible suicide have now determined that it was a homicide with an arrest made Wednesday.
Suicide investigation leads to homicide arrest in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On September 14, officers with the 12th Street Division responded to a report of a suicide at a residence near Center Street. The 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and located an unresponsive female. Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed the woman to be...
Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43 a.m. as authorities found a Black male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Authorities encourage...
KATV
Little Rock man given 25 years after fleeing arrest in a Bryant shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year prison sentence came on down Wednesday for a Little Rock man after officials said he committed several nearly fatal crimes while being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the term which includes...
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
Police: 1 injured in Jacksonville apartment shooting
Jacksonville police said one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex.
Police search for runaway Little Rock child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Jauntay Jackson was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
Deputies: Grandmother and grandson die in early morning Conway Co. house fire
Deputies say two people are dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Conway County.
Little Rock man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
KATV
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Little Rock man charged with beating 14-year-old Beebe youth, $15K bond
A Little Rock man was charged after a 14 year old was allegedly beaten.
KTEN.com
Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash
Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
Garland County schools grieving after car wrecks injure multiple students and kill another
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Garland County community have been leaning on each other for support after a tragic weekend. Staff members in the Jessieville and Mountain Pine school districts said they are grieving after car wrecks injured multiple students and killed another. "Anytime you lose a...
Pine Bluff police: 15-year-old arrested in 2021 Christmas club killing
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a 15-year-old Sunday in connection to a 2021 Christmas club killing.
Family mourns loss of couple shot and killed in Little Rock, 15-year-old named responsible
Emotions run high as a family and friends mourn the loss of two shot and killed in the Capital City this weekend.
Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
KETV.com
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
The search continues for man who escaped Saline County Jail Sunday
Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge.
