Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Activities to Hold Community Meeting #3 on Proposed Athletic Field Lighting

The Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities (RPCA) will hold a final community meeting to address issues raised during the community engagement session held in the spring of 2022 on the proposed installation of athletic field lighting at multiple athletic fields in the City. The addition of athletic field lighting will provide additional capacity to accommodate current and increasing scholastic and community program needs within the City’s fixed field resources. The project will support the City Council 2022 Community Priority to Support Youth and Families by expanding for capacity for youth programs, and the City’s goal of providing equitable access to facilities and services.

The proposal to add athletic field lighting will be considered for approval at public hearings by the Planning Commission on October 6 and City Council on October 15. For additional information on these public hearings, visit City Dockets and Webcasts.

The community meetings will be held virtually as follows:

Community Meeting #3 - Wednesday, September 21 at 7 p.m.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yvyozt4uQhiOfApo2T1ZoA

Meeting ID: 934 1289 9504

Passcode: 584581

Dial-in: 301.715.8592

City Council approved funding for the lighting of two athletic fields, pending Special Use Permit approval by the Planning Commission and City Council, in FY 2023 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023). The lighting of additional fields, pending permit approval and approved funding, would be implemented over a three-to-five-year period. The locations under consideration include:

Francis C Hammond Middle School, 4646 Seminary Road Patrick Henry K-8 School & Recreation Center, 4643 & 4653 Taney Avenue Jefferson Houston K-8 School, 1501 Cameron Street George Washington Middle School, 1005 Mt. Vernon Avenue Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, 426 East Monroe Avenue

For additional information, visit the 2022 Athletic Field Proposal project website. Individuals unable to attend planned meetings may send comments by email to Jack.Browand@alexandriava.gov.

The City of Alexandria is committed to compliance with the City’s Human Rights Code and the Americans with Disabilities Act. For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Jack.Browand@alexandriava.gov or Virginia Relay 711.