ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
khn.org

Study: If Your Doctor Is Burned Out, Your Safety May Be At Risk

The Press Association reports that the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Manchester in the U.K., links burned-out doctors with a higher incidence of patient safety issues. Other news on health care personnel issues is on the Minnesota nurses strike, mental health workers in Colorado, violence in hospitals and more.
HEALTH SERVICES
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

The nonprofit owners of Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center in the heart of the city, plan to close the hospital in November. As many community members worry about the hole the closure will leave in the city’s safety net, the news has thrust health care into the political spotlight less than two months before Election Day. (Sam Whitehead and Andy Miller, 9/15 )
HEALTH
khn.org

Neurological Complications Reported In 2 US Monkeypox Cases

Bloomberg and CIDRAP say encephalomyelitis has been seen in two cases of monkeypox in the U.S., both in otherwise healthy men in their 30s, warranting further study. Meanwhile, a health care worker in L.A. County has reportedly been infected while at work, the first such case. US health officials cautioned...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
khn.org

Monkeypox Antiviral Overuse Could Spur Mutations, Warns FDA

The Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors to be judicious in prescribing tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to avoid forcing the virus to mutate. Separate reports say the number of Black men diagnosed with monkeypox is rising. And an Iowa nurse was fired for improper vaccine shots. The monkeypox virus is...
HEALTH
khn.org

Despite mRNA Advances, An HIV Vaccine Is Still Far Off

A leading scientist from South Africa is warning that though the pandemic accelerated progress of using mRNA in vaccines, using the tech against HIV will still take a long time. Also: key appointments at Philip Morris, threats to a judge over J&J's bankruptcy, and clinical trial diversity. The use of...
SCIENCE
khn.org

Oregon Is 1st To Get Mental Health Aid From Biden’s American Rescue Plan

The federal government will give financial support for mobile crisis intervention teams that help when police aren't needed. Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed that a California resident died from monkeypox. Saying that a police response is often an improper solution to mental health crises, Biden administration officials announced Monday financial...
OREGON STATE
khn.org

House Passes Medicare Advantage Reform Bill; It Now Heads To Senate

The Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act strives to make it easier for seniors to get care and to modernize the process of prior authorizations. For example, the current process often still requires using fax machines to send documents to insurance companies. Medicare Advantage carriers would be subject...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Roe V Wade#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Ama
khn.org

US Shareholder Case Over AstraZeneca Covid Shot Research Dismissed

The lawsuit had claimed the drugmaker had concealed problems during development of its covid vaccine. Separately, in Europe, regulators have cleared Pfizer's updated booster shots targeting later covid variants, amid news 17 million Europeans got long covid early in the pandemic. AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) on Monday won the dismissal of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
khn.org

In Study, Cancer Drug Outperforms Chemotherapy

Patients taking Amgen's Lumakras went 5.6 months without their cancers getting worse, compared with 4.5 months for patients taking the chemotherapy docetaxel, the Wall Street Journal reported, and 25% of patients who took Lumakras lived for at least one year without their cancers getting worse, compared with 10% of those using docetaxel.
CANCER
khn.org

Study Suggests Best Way To Stop A Baby’s Cries

The method, reported in USA Today, includes a combination of walking with the baby and then sitting before putting them to bed. Separately, reports say privacy concerns over baby heel-stick blood test samples are rising, and that there is little evidence for routine youth diabetes screening. The findings, published Tuesday...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy