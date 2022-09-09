Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News
Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
thecomeback.com
Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan
NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
NASCAR: Dark horse replacement for Kyle Busch in 2023?
Kyle Busch will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could the team think outside the box in terms of his replacement?. The key focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season, especially following the announcement that Martin Truex Jr. plans to return to Joe Gibbs Racing, has been the situation of teammate Kyle Busch.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing
Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Kyle Busch’s signing bonus from Richard Childress was a hilarious reference to his new boss once punching him
Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world. Our latest NASCAR Feud of the Week is actually a throwback to an 11-year-old incident that came full circle this...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Statement
Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch. "Kyle has been...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR: 5 possible landing spots for Tyler Reddick in 2023
With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, where will Tyler Reddick end up?. Kyle Busch is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was revealed this past weekend following several months of speculation. Busch...
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’
With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
Another Day, Another Loss for Joe Gibbs Racing, This Time a Costly 1 in the Xfinity Series
Brandon Jones is leaving to drive for JR Motorsports in 2023, a move that could be costly to Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Another Day, Another Loss for Joe Gibbs Racing, This Time a Costly 1 in the Xfinity Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch is switching teams, but he won't be driving Dale Earnhardt's iconic No. 3 car
Kyle Busch is moving to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch will no longer drive his signature No. 18 M&Ms car.
Autoweek.com
Win or Lose, Kyle Busch's NASCAR Move to Richard Childress Will Be a Ton of Fun
Kyle Busch will join Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023. The move will make it three different Cup teams for Busch during his Hall of Fame Career, as he's previously driven Cup cars for Hendrick Motorsports and his current team, Joe Gibbs Racing. He drove a short...
Kyle Busch Makes It Official, Announces He Will Be Driving For Richard Childress Racing In 2023
Well, it’s officially official. Rumors began to circulate that Kyle Busch had officially narrowed down his two future team options to Richard Childress Racing, and 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. It felt a little far fetched, considering Busch and Childress got into a...
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season
Not only did Richard Childress Racing sign Kyle Busch they will also have three charters… The post Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Kansas Speedway)
Kansas Speedway tv numbers for NASCAR weekend; Indycar finale included. The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continued over the weekend in Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway hosted four divisions of the NASCAR ladder. View NASCAR tv ratings for Kansas Speedway below. Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race brought in...
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty
Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 0