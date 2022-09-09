ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
khn.org

US Shareholder Case Over AstraZeneca Covid Shot Research Dismissed

The lawsuit had claimed the drugmaker had concealed problems during development of its covid vaccine. Separately, in Europe, regulators have cleared Pfizer's updated booster shots targeting later covid variants, amid news 17 million Europeans got long covid early in the pandemic. AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) on Monday won the dismissal of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
khn.org

Oregon Is 1st To Get Mental Health Aid From Biden’s American Rescue Plan

The federal government will give financial support for mobile crisis intervention teams that help when police aren't needed. Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed that a California resident died from monkeypox. Saying that a police response is often an improper solution to mental health crises, Biden administration officials announced Monday financial...
OREGON STATE
khn.org

Monkeypox Antiviral Overuse Could Spur Mutations, Warns FDA

The Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors to be judicious in prescribing tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to avoid forcing the virus to mutate. Separate reports say the number of Black men diagnosed with monkeypox is rising. And an Iowa nurse was fired for improper vaccine shots. The monkeypox virus is...
HEALTH
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

The nonprofit owners of Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center in the heart of the city, plan to close the hospital in November. As many community members worry about the hole the closure will leave in the city’s safety net, the news has thrust health care into the political spotlight less than two months before Election Day. (Sam Whitehead and Andy Miller, 9/15 )
HEALTH
khn.org

Despite mRNA Advances, An HIV Vaccine Is Still Far Off

A leading scientist from South Africa is warning that though the pandemic accelerated progress of using mRNA in vaccines, using the tech against HIV will still take a long time. Also: key appointments at Philip Morris, threats to a judge over J&J's bankruptcy, and clinical trial diversity. The use of...
SCIENCE
AFP

Biden appeals for unity in anti-extremism 'summit'

US President Joe Biden appealed Thursday for a united front against hate-crimes and political violence in a speech building on his bid to present himself as champion of moderate values at a time of rising extremism. The White House described the day-long conference, with Biden giving the keynote speech, as a chance to highlight "the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."
POTUS
khn.org

Covid Pandemic’s End Is ‘In Sight,’ WHO Chief Says

With covid deaths declining worldwide after the surge of the last few months, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday: “We are not there yet, but the end is in sight." He urged nations to keep up efforts to combat the virus and to also better plan ahead for future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Review Of Joint Commission’s Standards Planned

The Joint Commission will assess all of its accreditation requirements, similar to how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been doing for requirements waived during the covid pandemic. Other industry news comes from Cleveland, Houston, and Atlanta. The Joint Commission plans to review all of its accreditation requirements...
ATLANTA, GA
khn.org

First Edition: Sept. 15, 2022

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Like many neighborhoods in cities across the country, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward is changing. Condo buildings and modern minimalist homes punctuate city blocks of low-income housing. Many longtime residents of the historic neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. was born have been priced out and pushed to other parts of town. Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center, will be the next fixture to change. (Whitehead and Miller, 9/14)
POLITICS
khn.org

In Study, Cancer Drug Outperforms Chemotherapy

Patients taking Amgen's Lumakras went 5.6 months without their cancers getting worse, compared with 4.5 months for patients taking the chemotherapy docetaxel, the Wall Street Journal reported, and 25% of patients who took Lumakras lived for at least one year without their cancers getting worse, compared with 10% of those using docetaxel.
CANCER
khn.org

Big Uptick For Social Security Cost Of Living Predicted For 2023

Media outlets report on how the roughly 70 million Americans who rely on Social Security could see payments jump 8.7% for 2023, the biggest leap since 1982, against a background of high inflation. The figures are estimates, and factors between now and then — including Medicare premiums — could influence the adjustment.
BUSINESS
khn.org

Study Suggests Best Way To Stop A Baby’s Cries

The method, reported in USA Today, includes a combination of walking with the baby and then sitting before putting them to bed. Separately, reports say privacy concerns over baby heel-stick blood test samples are rising, and that there is little evidence for routine youth diabetes screening. The findings, published Tuesday...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say

WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House […] The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
