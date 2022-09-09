Read full article on original website
US Shareholder Case Over AstraZeneca Covid Shot Research Dismissed
The lawsuit had claimed the drugmaker had concealed problems during development of its covid vaccine. Separately, in Europe, regulators have cleared Pfizer's updated booster shots targeting later covid variants, amid news 17 million Europeans got long covid early in the pandemic. AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) on Monday won the dismissal of...
Oregon Is 1st To Get Mental Health Aid From Biden’s American Rescue Plan
The federal government will give financial support for mobile crisis intervention teams that help when police aren't needed. Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed that a California resident died from monkeypox. Saying that a police response is often an improper solution to mental health crises, Biden administration officials announced Monday financial...
Monkeypox Antiviral Overuse Could Spur Mutations, Warns FDA
The Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors to be judicious in prescribing tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to avoid forcing the virus to mutate. Separate reports say the number of Black men diagnosed with monkeypox is rising. And an Iowa nurse was fired for improper vaccine shots. The monkeypox virus is...
KHN Morning Briefing
The nonprofit owners of Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center in the heart of the city, plan to close the hospital in November. As many community members worry about the hole the closure will leave in the city’s safety net, the news has thrust health care into the political spotlight less than two months before Election Day. (Sam Whitehead and Andy Miller, 9/15 )
Despite mRNA Advances, An HIV Vaccine Is Still Far Off
A leading scientist from South Africa is warning that though the pandemic accelerated progress of using mRNA in vaccines, using the tech against HIV will still take a long time. Also: key appointments at Philip Morris, threats to a judge over J&J's bankruptcy, and clinical trial diversity. The use of...
Biden appeals for unity in anti-extremism 'summit'
US President Joe Biden appealed Thursday for a united front against hate-crimes and political violence in a speech building on his bid to present himself as champion of moderate values at a time of rising extremism. The White House described the day-long conference, with Biden giving the keynote speech, as a chance to highlight "the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."
Covid Pandemic’s End Is ‘In Sight,’ WHO Chief Says
With covid deaths declining worldwide after the surge of the last few months, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday: “We are not there yet, but the end is in sight." He urged nations to keep up efforts to combat the virus and to also better plan ahead for future pandemics.
Review Of Joint Commission’s Standards Planned
The Joint Commission will assess all of its accreditation requirements, similar to how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been doing for requirements waived during the covid pandemic. Other industry news comes from Cleveland, Houston, and Atlanta. The Joint Commission plans to review all of its accreditation requirements...
First Edition: Sept. 15, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Like many neighborhoods in cities across the country, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward is changing. Condo buildings and modern minimalist homes punctuate city blocks of low-income housing. Many longtime residents of the historic neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. was born have been priced out and pushed to other parts of town. Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center, will be the next fixture to change. (Whitehead and Miller, 9/14)
In Study, Cancer Drug Outperforms Chemotherapy
Patients taking Amgen's Lumakras went 5.6 months without their cancers getting worse, compared with 4.5 months for patients taking the chemotherapy docetaxel, the Wall Street Journal reported, and 25% of patients who took Lumakras lived for at least one year without their cancers getting worse, compared with 10% of those using docetaxel.
Big Uptick For Social Security Cost Of Living Predicted For 2023
Media outlets report on how the roughly 70 million Americans who rely on Social Security could see payments jump 8.7% for 2023, the biggest leap since 1982, against a background of high inflation. The figures are estimates, and factors between now and then — including Medicare premiums — could influence the adjustment.
6 people hospitalized with E. coli linked to HelloFresh meal kits
Seven people got sick and six were hospitalized after eating ground beef from HelloFresh meal kits shipped between July 2 and 21.
Study Suggests Best Way To Stop A Baby’s Cries
The method, reported in USA Today, includes a combination of walking with the baby and then sitting before putting them to bed. Separately, reports say privacy concerns over baby heel-stick blood test samples are rising, and that there is little evidence for routine youth diabetes screening. The findings, published Tuesday...
Something 'fishy' may help avoid or live longer with diabetes, studies suggest
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People may lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by eating moderate amounts of dairy products, especially yogurt and low-fat items, and by replacing red and processed meat with fish and eggs. And they may lower their risk of dying from the common disease by...
Kansas Reflector
PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say
WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House […] The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Pandemic May Be Behind First Rise In San Francisco’s HIV Rates In 10 Years
The San Francisco Chronicle notes 2021's data shows the first recorded year-over-year rise of HIV infection rates in nearly a decade, though delayed tests from 2020 may contribute. Diet pill sales, transgender birth certificates, and more are also in the news. San Francisco recorded its first year-over-year increase in new...
Court Ruling May Spur Competitive Health Plans to Bring Back Copays for Preventive Services
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, going in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wisconsin, are enrolled in Chorus Community Health Plans, which,...
