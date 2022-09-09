Read full article on original website
Oregon Is 1st To Get Mental Health Aid From Biden’s American Rescue Plan
The federal government will give financial support for mobile crisis intervention teams that help when police aren't needed. Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed that a California resident died from monkeypox. Saying that a police response is often an improper solution to mental health crises, Biden administration officials announced Monday financial...
House Passes Medicare Advantage Reform Bill; It Now Heads To Senate
The Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act strives to make it easier for seniors to get care and to modernize the process of prior authorizations. For example, the current process often still requires using fax machines to send documents to insurance companies. Medicare Advantage carriers would be subject...
Biden vows to combat ‘venom and violence’ of white supremacy
President also decries Trump’s reluctance to condemn rightwing racism at Charlottesville rally in 2017
KHN Morning Briefing
The nonprofit owners of Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center in the heart of the city, plan to close the hospital in November. As many community members worry about the hole the closure will leave in the city’s safety net, the news has thrust health care into the political spotlight less than two months before Election Day. (Sam Whitehead and Andy Miller, 9/15 )
US Shareholder Case Over AstraZeneca Covid Shot Research Dismissed
The lawsuit had claimed the drugmaker had concealed problems during development of its covid vaccine. Separately, in Europe, regulators have cleared Pfizer's updated booster shots targeting later covid variants, amid news 17 million Europeans got long covid early in the pandemic. AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) on Monday won the dismissal of...
Parental constitutional rights: Undercut or overstated?
Supreme Court's recent decisions may impact the rights of parents to make basic choices about their children.
Big Uptick For Social Security Cost Of Living Predicted For 2023
Media outlets report on how the roughly 70 million Americans who rely on Social Security could see payments jump 8.7% for 2023, the biggest leap since 1982, against a background of high inflation. The figures are estimates, and factors between now and then — including Medicare premiums — could influence the adjustment.
EPA to discuss harmful emissions at public meeting in border town of Laredo
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday evening is holding a public meeting in Laredo, Texas, to discuss concerns over harmful cancer-causing emissions linked to a medical equipment sterilization facility north of the border.
Neurological Complications Reported In 2 US Monkeypox Cases
Bloomberg and CIDRAP say encephalomyelitis has been seen in two cases of monkeypox in the U.S., both in otherwise healthy men in their 30s, warranting further study. Meanwhile, a health care worker in L.A. County has reportedly been infected while at work, the first such case. US health officials cautioned...
Worries Rise About Complicated US Covid Booster Program
Stat says the "new heights of complexity" caused by the rollout of bivalent boosters is fueling concerns over errors in administering the shots. PBS NewsHour tries to break through the clutter with a guide on if, how, and why people should get a new shot. The rollout of the Covid-19...
Health Care — Flu season is coming, and it could be brutal
Tennis is losing another legend this year. Switzerland’s Roger Federer announced today he will be retiring, just weeks after Serena Williams played her final game. In health care news, flu season could be especially difficult this year, the first since most COVID restrictions (notably masks) have been lifted. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…
Monkeypox Antiviral Overuse Could Spur Mutations, Warns FDA
The Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors to be judicious in prescribing tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to avoid forcing the virus to mutate. Separate reports say the number of Black men diagnosed with monkeypox is rising. And an Iowa nurse was fired for improper vaccine shots. The monkeypox virus is...
First Edition: Sept. 15, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Like many neighborhoods in cities across the country, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward is changing. Condo buildings and modern minimalist homes punctuate city blocks of low-income housing. Many longtime residents of the historic neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. was born have been priced out and pushed to other parts of town. Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center, will be the next fixture to change. (Whitehead and Miller, 9/14)
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their partisan tactic of sending migrants to Democratic strongholds without advance warning, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, to taunt leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and stoke opposition to Biden administration border policies. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in recent months, but the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida — reached a new level of political theater that critics derided as inhumane. Upon arrival in Martha’s Vineyard, where former President Barack Obama has a home, the migrants who are predominantly from Venezuela were provided with meals, shelter, healthcare and information about where to find work. The vacation island south of Boston, whose year-round residents include many blue-collar workers, appeared to absorb the dozens of arrivals without a hitch.
Court Ruling May Spur Competitive Health Plans to Bring Back Copays for Preventive Services
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, going in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wisconsin, are enrolled in Chorus Community Health Plans, which,...
