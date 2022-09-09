ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham Palace Shared a Schedule of Mourning Following the Queen’s Passing

By Iris Goldsztajn
 6 days ago
Though the Queen sadly passed on Sept. 8, plans for what would happen at the time of her death had been in place for years, and we knew many of the events that would follow.

While a date for the monarch's funeral has not yet been confirmed, it will likely take place in Westminster Abbey, and Elizabeth II's body is expected to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Now, Buckingham Palace has shared an official schedule of observations, which royal reporter Omid Scobie relayed via Twitter .

Scobie wrote, "Buckingham Palace have shared details of mourning and condolence arrangements, including King Charles’ wish that a period of Royal Mourning is observed 'from now until seven days after the Queen’s Funeral,' and the timings of gun salutes in London today."

The period of mourning at the royal residences "will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."

Measures include the half-masting of the flags on royal residences, which is a sign of respect, the royal gun salute in London’s Hyde Park at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. EST), and the closure of the residences.

The statement from Buckingham Palace also includes guidance for "members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes at Royal Residences." This indicates where flowers may be left at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham Estate, Balmoral Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and at Hillsborough Castle.

Though there are no "physical books of condolences" at the residences, there is one online which well wishers can contribute to here .

