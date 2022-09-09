Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westword
Skip the Starbucks PSL Run and Try These Local Alternatives
Although sweater weather still feels a bit far off, the season for all things fall-flavored unofficially arrived at the end of August, when Starbucks brought back its fan-favorite seasonal drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. To combat the fact that it's actually still summer (and still warm), the company also released a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.
Westword
Stem Ciders Is Moving Into the Preservery Building, Adding Howdy Bar
Big changes are in store for Stem Ciders, which opened its first taproom in RiNo nearly a decade ago. In April, the company acquired the Post's Howdy Beer brand, announcing plans to increase production and sales in Colorado and beyond. A month later, it debuted a fresh look and a new line of botanical ciders. Now it's preparing to debut Howdy Bar, the flagship location for the Howdy Beer brand, at its original tasting room location at 2811 Walnut Street.
Westword
The Best Locally Brewed Oktoberfest Beers
It's that time of year again, when the weather could hit 90 degrees or threaten to freeze (and often both), and hordes of German Oktoberfest beers line the shelves of your local liquor stores and Costcos. In prior years, it would've been wise to stock up on many of those...
Westword
Zeppelin Station Reboots With Five New Food Concepts
In late August, developer Kyle Zeppelin sold the Source, Denver's first food hall, as well as the attached hotel that was added in 2018, to Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners for $70 million. While his plans are to focus on several developments in the mountains, Zeppelin still owns another RiNo food hall, Zeppelin Station, at 3501 Wazee Street.
Westword
Haunted Bar Honor Farm Taking Over Fuel & Iron in October...Permanently
If you Google the most haunted bars in Denver, the building at 1526 Blake Street comes up at the top of the list, and that reputation will be fully embraced when Honor Farm, A Haunted Spirit House opens in early October. This will be the third concept to open in...
Westword
First Look: Theater of the Mind Is a Science Fair for Adults
Back in middle school, optical illusions would grab the attention of even the most disinterested student during art class. The most memorable was the checkerboard illusion, in which identical shades of gray color the squares on the board, but appear to be different shades because of light and shadow. When the teacher would move a gray sheet between the shadow and light, revealing that the squares were indeed the same color, it was as though my fellow students were stoners pondering whether a straw has one hole or two. The stream of "Wait, what?" and "How?" was endless.
Westword
Wave Goodbye to One More Colorado Dispensary Name
The Clinic, a group of Denver area dispensaries dating back more than decade, will soon become part of the LivWell brand. PharmaCann Inc., the company that owns LivWell dispensaries, announced it was buying the Clinic late last week. One of the last original dispensary chains, the Clinic's four stores will rebrand following state and regulatory approval, according to PharmaCann.
Westword
STS9 New Year's Shows and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
STS9 has announced its New Year's run at the Fillmore Auditorium, December 29-31. Tickets are $39.50-$69.50. Cody Qualls, formerly of Face Vocal Band, is bringing his new act, Cody Qualls & the Brand New Ancients, to the Soiled Dove Underground on October 7. Tickets are $18. Polish EDM producer Michal...
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Larry OG
The list of famous Larrys is surprisingly long. We have Larry Bird, Larry David and, somewhere behind Larry King but in front of Larry the Cable Guy, there's Larry OG. This Larry goes by a few other names, with Lemon Larry, Lemon Larry OG, Sour Larry and Zour Larry the main alternatives. But Larry OG is what stuck in Colorado, and what an OG Larry is. The Cali Connection creation smells and smokes like it belongs with every other acclaimed OG, but with a much lighter and flexible high compared to that of its OG counterparts, and a heavy squeeze of lemon.
Westword
Cambiando de Escenario: Amanda Sandoval Has Watched Northwest Denver Change...Fast
Today, September 15, is the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Cambiando de Escenario, or Changing Scenes, is a month-long series that will examine the perspective of local Latino and Hispanic leaders, and how their families, businesses and lives have been affected by an ever-changing Denver. Amanda Sandoval can...
Westword
Browns Canyon Brewing Company in Buena Vista Was Built for Post-Adventure Relaxation
Not many breweries can claim to have a mountain-bike park on their property, let alone river access to excellent rafting, but Browns Canyon Brewing Company can. Located just off Highway 285 on the southern tip of Buena Vista, north of the tiny town of Nathrop, it opened quietly in early 2021 at the adventure-focused Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center (RMOC).
Westword
Butterfly Effect Theatre Returns Home After a Season on the Road
Just over a year ago, the husband-wife duo of Stephen Weitz and Rebecca Remaly changed the name of their Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company to Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado after re-thinking the company’s nature and purpose. After conducting virtual productions for the first year of the pandemic, last year BETC took a reconfigured truck to the road, and performances were held in parks, parking lots, libraries and schools. The process was challenging. “As soon as you put something on a truck, there’s a whole set of unknowns and obstacles,” Weitz observes. “Weather, traveling, traffic — the level of control goes down.”
Westword
Nightclub Operator Valentes Corleons Running for Denver Mayor
With the term-limited Michael Hancock on his way out, the 2023 race to become Denver's next chief executive has already attracted twelve official candidates. But the thirteenth to announce he's running for mayor could be the most unusual candidate yet: Nightclub operator Valentes Corleons says he'll register to run within the next week or two.
Westword
WQCC Rules in Favor of Restoring Protections to South Platte, Clear Creek
On September 13, the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission moved to reclassify the section of the South Platte River that runs through Commerce City and the section of Clear Creek where Coors facilities release discharges as reviewable, after demoting the stretches to use-protected in 2020. Once those segments became use-protected,...
Westword
The Sie Film Center Hosts Queer Camp Movie Night
Are you the kind of movie-goer who wants to talk back to the screen? Maybe you’ve been kindly escorted from an Alamo Drafthouse for talking too much, or you’ve been shushed more than your share of times. The new movie night hosted by Andy Scahill, CU Denver's assistant professor of film studies, might be right up your cinematic alley.
Westword
Inside Denver's Fatal Overdose Crisis
The Denver Fentanyl Action Summit will resume today, September 13, at the Grand Hyatt Denver, where officials from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and other city agencies along with more than 200 public-health experts from across the region will brainstorm ways to lower the death toll related to the synthetic opioid.
Westword
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Manages Nearly 2,000 Homes. That's Not Enough
On September 16, homeless residents of the Quality Inn and Rodeway Inn complex at 2601 Zuni Street will be booted out of the property, since the lease signed in the early days of COVID to provide shelter for some of Denver's most vulnerable individuals is finally running out. But where will they go?
Westword
Golden Pit Bull Attack Update: One Dog Put Down, Victims Hospitalized
Update: The Golden Police Department has provided additional information about the September 14 dog attack, including an update on the status of the 89-year-old woman and twelve-year-old boy injured during the incident. The woman is "currently alive but in critical condition at St. Anthony's Hospital," while the boy is "also alive and in stable condition at Children's Hospital," according to the GPD.
Westword
Seven Major Takeaways From Mayor Michael Hancock's Final Proposed Budget
On September 14, term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock unveiled the final proposed budget of his tenure as the city's chief executive. Denver City Council committees will begin considering the budget on September 23, with the deadline for adopting the final version in November. While the proposed budget is a mostly dry,...
Westword
Rainbow Family Gathering Update: Human Remains Found, Jacob Cyr Still Missing
The fiftieth annual gathering of the Rainbow Family, a throwback collective that takes its cues from the original hippie era, was held in the Adams Park area of northwest Routt County over the Fourth of July weekend. The next month, Jacob Cyr, a 32-year-old Iowa resident who'd traveled to Colorado for the festivities, was reported missing, prompting searches that failed to turn up any clues.
