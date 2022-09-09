Read full article on original website
Lady Vandals Win 3rd In a Row, Beat Nokomis in Three Sets
The Lady Vandals picked up their third match win in a row, beating Nokomis in a rare Wednesday night matchup 23-25, 26-24, 25-23. The win brings Vandalia to 6-7-1 overall on the season. They will turn around and be right back in action on Thursday night when they host Greenville in South Central Conference action. The match also serves as the annual Volley for a Cure match between the two teams.
Altamont Gets Extra Inning Win Over St. Anthony
The Altamont Indians got a big offensive surge in the top of the 9th inning to pull out a 9-5 win over St. Anthony in extra innings on Wednesday. St. Anthony would put up a run in the second and another two in the third to take a 3-0 lead before Altamont would cut that lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning and would then add another in the fifth to tie the game up at 5-5. That would remain the score throughout the end of regulation, forcing extra innings. After a scoreless eight inning, the Indians’ bats came alive with two outs in the top of the ninth. With Mason Robinson aboard on a fielder’s choice, Jared Hammer would single to left field and Robinson would come all the way around to score from first and give Altamont the 4-3 lead. Keinon Eirhart would then double to center to score Hammer and make it 5-3. After a hit by pitch of Eli Miller, the Indians would string together four more singles with two scoring a run apiece and one scoring two runners to make it 9-3. St. Anthony would attempt a comeback with a two out rally of their own in the bottom of the ninth but would only manage two runs as Altamont would fight off the comeback to close out the 9-5 win. Altamont is now 11-2 on the season and will be back at it on Friday versus South Central.
Altamont Shuts Out BSE, 11-0
Altamont pitching was dominant and Brownstown-St. Elmo’s offense struggled as the Indians shut out the Bombers 11-0 on Tuesday in National Trail Conference baseball action. After a scoreless two innings to start the game, Altamont put two runs on the board for a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. The Indians then bust the game open in the fourth inning with 9 runs to push their lead out to 11-0. The Bombers were able to hold the Indians scoreless in the top of the 5th, but could not get any runs on the board to extend the game, falling 11-0 in five innings. Altamont moves to 10-2 on the season and now sits at 5-1 in the NTC with two conference games remaining. BSE is now 6-7 on the season and 1-5 in the NTC. Altamont returns to action on Wednesday at St. Anthony while BSE will be home against Ramsey on Thursday.
Lady Vandals Tennis falls to Effingham
No. 1 – Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Madison Mapes, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 4-6 , 10-6 ; No. 2 – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-3 , -; No. 3 – Izzy Volpi, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -; No. 4 – Gracie Kroenlein, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
Lady Vandals Tennis beats Salem
No. 1 – Kaley Blomberg, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-7 , -, -; No. 2 – Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Amaziah Winchester, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-1 , -, -; No. 3 – Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Savanna Davis, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-7 , -, -; No. 4 – Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Aressa Eisenhauer, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-4 , -, -;
CHBC Volleyball Dealt Two Set Loss to Macon Meridian
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City volleyball fell at home on Monday, suffering a two set loss to Macon Meridian 19-25, 18-25. With the loss, CHBC falls to 6-5 on the season. They will play their second match to start the week when they host St. Anthony on Tuesday night. CHBC Statistics:. Gracie Heckert...
Ramsey Golf in action—Boys defeat Sandoval, Charlie Reiss low scorer for the round
Ramsey High School Golf played at Colonial Golf Course against Sandoval. Par for the course is 35. Lexi Smith from Sandoval with a 42.
Vandals Soccer gets big win over Pana, breaks long losing streak
The Vandals Soccer program picked up their first win in 8 years on Tuesday, as they did in a big way—beat Pana 7 to 0. Bladyn McCloskey had 3 goals, Isaac Sachan had 2 goals and Arda Gencel and Matheus Alves added goals for the Vandals, along with 3 assists from Mihir Patel.
High school student never let his cancer define him, said loved ones
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is grieving the loss of a student that made quite the impact. Keaton Gabel, a high school student at Effingham High School, died from cancer Saturday. The school community is rallying behind the Gabel family. They wore yellow Wednesday to honor him. Gold is the color representing childhood cancer, […]
