The Altamont Indians got a big offensive surge in the top of the 9th inning to pull out a 9-5 win over St. Anthony in extra innings on Wednesday. St. Anthony would put up a run in the second and another two in the third to take a 3-0 lead before Altamont would cut that lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning and would then add another in the fifth to tie the game up at 5-5. That would remain the score throughout the end of regulation, forcing extra innings. After a scoreless eight inning, the Indians’ bats came alive with two outs in the top of the ninth. With Mason Robinson aboard on a fielder’s choice, Jared Hammer would single to left field and Robinson would come all the way around to score from first and give Altamont the 4-3 lead. Keinon Eirhart would then double to center to score Hammer and make it 5-3. After a hit by pitch of Eli Miller, the Indians would string together four more singles with two scoring a run apiece and one scoring two runners to make it 9-3. St. Anthony would attempt a comeback with a two out rally of their own in the bottom of the ninth but would only manage two runs as Altamont would fight off the comeback to close out the 9-5 win. Altamont is now 11-2 on the season and will be back at it on Friday versus South Central.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO