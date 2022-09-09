ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hong Kong govt scraps quarantine rules for air crew

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyln5_0hoZ3X3Q00

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will scrap its quarantine rules for locally based airline crew from Saturday, the government said on Friday, a key step in unwinding draconian COVID-19 rules which have isolated the Asian financial hub.

Under the new arrangements, locally based air crew can return home after obtaining a negative result of the nucleic acid test conducted at the airport, it said in a statement. Previously air crew had to quarantine at a hotel for three nights before returning home.

The measure had resulted in many airlines including Virgin and British Airways to suspend operations in the Chinese special administrative region due to the strict rules. Other airlines have severely curtailed operations making it very difficult for people to travel to or from the city.

Hong Kong has tightly controlled its border with the mainland and the rest of the world for more than 2-1/2 years, in line with China's "zero-COVID" policy of stamping out outbreaks as they arise with tough restrictions.

The city of 7.3 million people relies heavily on international business and travel, and the restrictions have damaged its economy and led to the exodus of tens of thousands of residents.

The new rule "will effectively facilitate airlines to enhance flight services between Hong Kong and other parts of the world, and enable Hong Kong to play its role as an international aviation hub," the government said.

Travellers leaving Hong Kong will no longer be required to go through temperature screening, the government said in a separate statement on Friday.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have slammed the city's COVID-19 rules, saying they threaten Hong Kong's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

Masks are mandated in most places in Hong Kong and gatherings of more than four people are prohibited.

Hong Kong has reported more than 1.5 million COVID infections and 9,769 deaths since the pandemic began.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Farah Master Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Air Crew#Govt#Asian#British Airways#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

German government sells remaining Lufthansa shares

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The German government has sold off its 20% stake in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) acquired during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday. The state's economic stabilisation fund (WSF), which saved Lufthansa from bankruptcy during the pandemic with a bailout package totalling 9 billion euros ($8.97 billion), had progressively reduced its stake in recent years with the aim of offloading it completely by October of 2023.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. allows Russia's Lavrov to travel to United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony

BELFAST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.
U.K.
Reuters

EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

590K+
Followers
354K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy