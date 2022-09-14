How Rich Are Jason Sudeikis, Reese Witherspoon and These Other 2022 Emmy-Nominated Stars?

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner as this year's ceremony falls on Sep. 12. The top-nominated shows of the year include "Euphoria," "Ted Lasso," "Squid Game," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Ozark." Producers, directors, writers and actors of top shows will be recognized for their contributions to the world of television, with nominees including Jason Bateman, Kaley Cuoco and Trevor Noah.

As television fanatics gather to celebrate the highest-rated shows of the year, see if you can guess the net worth of some of this year's nominated actors and actresses.

Reese Witherspoon

The actress behind the beloved character of Elle Woods in the hit film "Legally Blonde" has received her fourth Emmy nomination this year for her work on "The Morning Show." Witherspoon has been nominated for the role of Bradley Jackson in the drama on Apple TV+.

Witherspoon has achieved an impressive net worth through the success of her films as well as her production company, Type A Films, which launched in 2000. The company was bought out in 2019 and is now called Hello Sunshine, in which Witherspoon maintains substantial equity.

Zendaya

Zendaya's road to becoming an Emmy Award winner began on the Disney Channel, where the actress, dancer and musician played Rocky Blue on "Shake It Up" followed by K.C. Cooper on "K.C. Undercover." The actress has since starred as M.J. in the most recent "Spider-Man" films, played a small role in the 2021 film "Dune" and starred in and produced the Netflix film "Malcolm & Marie."

This year, Zendaya has been nominated for her acting role in "Euphoria," the HBO hit drama that earned Zendaya -- an actress and producer of the show -- a Primetime Emmy in 2020.

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman is best known for his roles as Marty Byrde on the crime show "Ozark", Michael Bluth on the comedy "Arrested Development" and the voice behind Nick Wilde in "Zootopia." This seasoned actor got his big break in a recurring role on "Little House on the Prairie" and went on to star in several TV shows and movies before landing a lead role in "Arrested Development."

Bateman won his first Emmy back in 2019 when he was recognized as an outstanding director for his work on "Ozark." This year, the acclaimed actor is nominated in four categories for "Ozark," earning him 13 total Emmy awards and nominations.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried got her big acting break in the role of Karen Smith in the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls." Before landing her role in "Mean Girls," Seyfried began her career as a model before becoming a recurring performer on the soap opera "As the World Turns." Other notable films Seyfried has starred in include "Mama Mia!," "A Mouthful of Air," "Dear John" and "Mank."

Seyfried's most recent acting venture includes starring in and producing the Hulu drama "The Dropout." Her performance as Elizabeth Homes in the series has awarded Seyfried her first two Emmy nominations.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh is best known for her role as Christina Yang on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." The Canadian-born actress was on the show for 10 seasons, during which Oh earned $8.4 million per year, ranking her as the fifth-highest-paid TV actor at the time, according to Stylecaster.

Prior to her stint on "Grey's," Oh made her acting debut in the Canadian film "Double Happiness." She also starred in "Under the Tuscan Sun" and "Sideways." After leaving the medical drama, Oh became the lead character and associate producer of the BBC drama "Killing Eve." Her work as the lead actress on this show has earned Oh her 13th Emmy nomination.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah first entered the television hosting scene when he got his break as a contributor on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" in 2014. He then went on to replace Jon Stewart as host of the show in 2015. While Noah started out as a host of the show with an impressive salary of a reported $5 million to $8 million, his salary was far less than Stewart's, which stood at $25 million annually before his retirement. This all changed in 2017 when Noah signed a contract extension with Viacom, the company that owns Comedy Central, for a $16 million annual salary.

This year, Noah has been awarded four Emmy nominations for his contributions to "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" as well as his live hosting of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco had a big acting break with her role in "8 Simple Rules," and then she went on to play the character Penny on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Cuoco also appeared in the movies "The Wedding Ringer," "Why Him?," "The Penthouse" and "Meet Cute."

During her time on "The Big Bang Theory," the longtime television star earned a notable $1 million salary for some of the seasons, helping her to amass an impressive net worth.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis first entered the world of film in the 1990s; however, he didn't land his big break until 2003 when he became a writer for "Saturday Night Live." Sudeikis' notable films include "We're the Millers," "Hall Pass," "Horrible Bosses" and "Sleeping with Other People."

In 2020, Sudeikis took on the lead role in the Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso." The critically acclaimed comedy series has received eight Emmy nominations this year, continuing to attract attention and awards as the show received seven Emmys in 2021.

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon's career took off in earnest when she joined the cast of "The Big Gay Sketch Show" and was a regular cast member on the comedy show for three seasons. She then joined "Saturday Night Live" in 2012 and played a prominent role in the show before retiring after the 2021-22 season.

McKinnon also played the role of Jillian Holtzmann in the "Ghostbusters" reboot. The actress and comedian is also known for her voice work on "The Simpsons," "The Magic School Bus" and "Finding Dory."

Steve Martin

Steve Martin has brought iconic characters to life on the big screen since the 1960s when he started his career as a writer for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour." His writing for this series earned Martin his first Emmy in 1969. He then went on to host "Saturday Night Live" 15 times and was a recurring guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

This year, Martin has been nominated for two Emmys for his work as an actor and writer for the Hulu comedy "Only Murders In The Building." The actor is also known for his work on "Cheaper by the Dozen," "Pink Panther," "Father of the Bride" and "The Big Year." Martin's years as an actor, writer and comedian have earned him a net worth of $140 million.

Bill Hader

Bill Hader may be best known for writing and starring in the HBO dark comedy series "Barry." The actor, writer and comedian has appeared in numerous film and television projects over the years and has collected three Emmy awards for his work on "Barry" and "South Park."

Hader is also known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" as well as voice roles in "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," "Inside Out" and "The Angry Birds Movie." The multi-talented television personality has amassed a net worth of $12 million.

