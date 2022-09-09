ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Motley, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream Cone#Silo#Labor Day#Food Drink#Central Minnesotans#Kemps Ice Cream
103.7 THE LOON

Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday

SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Man Killed with Head On Crash with Semi Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- A man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 29 north of Alexandria at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson of Alexandria was going south when it struck a northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Steven Ballou of Pennington.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
COLD SPRING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.7 THE LOON

Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy