Get ready if you can. If you heat your home or business with #2 heating oil then you will probably be facing some very high prices and even some shortages. Diesel fuel will also become much more expensive and possibly very hard to come by all thanks to bumbling Biden.
Think it's down now just wait for the great depression the wealthy are taking us all into. All those electric cars are going to be on the roads. Raising interest rates makes the wealthy save more and the poor have nothing left to spend.
Luckily we live within walking distance to a supermarket. Stores closing so less and less driving anywhere. In NYC nowhere to go if you value your life.I am 76 and wife is 71. We will basically stay home and watch till we drop. Feel sorry for the young especially those Who did not buy Socialism is great b.s. Sad end to a once great nation
Comments / 100