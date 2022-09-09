Preview and Predictions: Michigan football vs. Hawaii

The Wolverines are off to a 1-0 start along with a No. 4 ranking. Michigan started the season by defeating Colorado State, 51-7, in Week 1. The Wolverines mustered 440 yards on offense, and 234 of those came on the ground.

The most impressive thing from Week 1 was the Michigan defense. The Wolverines sacked Clay Millen seven times and recorded 11 tackles-for-loss. What may be even more impressive: Michigan was ranked second nationally by generating 33 quarterback pressures. For a team that lost three starting defensive linemen and a starting linebacker, that is a really good start for the Wolverines.

In Week 2, Michigan will face another Mountain West Conference foe, Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors are off to a very bad start. Hawaii lost to Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky by a combined score of 112-27. It’s not because the opposing teams are juggernauts either.

The Rainbow Warriors have a first-year head coach, Timmy Chang. A former quarterback for Hawaii, Chang played there from 2000-2004 and he put up some huge numbers under center for Hawaii.

Chang wants to implement a run-and-shoot offense, which should feature an ample amount of passing — especially if Michigan gets out to a big lead early. Like Michigan, Hawaii has played two quarterbacks this season: Brayden Schager, who has started, and Joey Yellen, who has played both games. They have combined to throw for 516 yards, five interceptions and zero touchdowns in the first two games.

According to Stephen Tsai, a Hawaii reporter, Yellen will be starting this weekend. Schager will be available to play, but he has an undisclosed injury he is working thru.

The running attack hasn’t been able to get going for Hawaii this season since it has given up big leads early in the game. But the Rainbow Warriors hope to lean on senior Dedrick Parson, who has rushed for 111 yards and two scores.

Coach Chang has stated the Hawaii offensive line is the strongest unit the Rainbow Warriors will trot out. The line has plenty of experience but the Wolverines did produce seven sacks against a better Colorado State team last weekend, so it will be a huge uphill battle for the Hawaii offensive line. If the Rainbow Warriors have any shot whatsoever, the line will need to allow Parson to gain some yardage on the ground to keep the Michigan offense off the field.

But with how the first two weeks have gone for Hawaii, it looks like it will be relying on the passing game against a strong Michigan secondary. The Wolverines picked off a pass last weekend against the Rams — thanks to Rod Moore. Hawaii has two receivers that have over 100 yards so far this season. Jonah Panoke is the leading receiver that has nine receptions for 133 yards. Freshman Jalen Walthall is right behind him with eight receptions for 114 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hawaii is the 116th-ranked team in the country, giving up 506 yards-per-game. The Rainbow Warriors allow 272 yards on the ground and 234 yards thru the air.

J.J. McCarthy will be getting the start on Saturday against Hawaii. Not only is he battling for the starting job, but the Rainbow Warriors have not recorded a sack against an opposing quarterback. Hawaii has one interception on the season which is by Malik Hausman.

Hawaii has three tackles-for-loss in two games on defense, compared to Michigan who just had 11 in one game.

This game should be set up for Michigan to really excel on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday night.

The game can be seen on Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. EDT.

See the next page for our staff predictions.