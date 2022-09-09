ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 2

Related
Distractify

Woman Slammed for Comments on Couple’s Stillborn Baby, Sister Kicks Her Out of House

One of the worst pains anyone can go through is experiencing the loss of their child. It's a grief that no one ever really gets over, but rather, something one learns to live with. Fatherly writes: "The loss of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. Though it’s not a terribly common experience in the United States — about 10,000 children between the ages of 1 and 14 died in 2018 — the horrific potential for losing a child looms large."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Moore
KevinMD.com

A patient gave this physician her humanity back

We are always taught to see our patients as more than their state of illness or diagnosis. “Speak to the patient,” “listen,” “look them in the eye,” “do not put one foot out the door,” the list of do’s and don’ts, while self-explanatory, is long. A good doctor is considered one who is able to view the person behind the symptoms and offer a shoulder, not just for their physical problems but their emotional dilemmas as well.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Skills#Nursing Care#Nursing School#Africa#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Southern#Bsn#Nclex#Icu
KevinMD.com

Death is what gives life meaning

“He knew it was his time a month ago. We were sitting at the kitchen table, and he told me he couldn’t feel half his face. He kept tapping the left side and saying he couldn’t feel anything. I knew he had a stroke because my daughter had one. He was stubborn, didn’t want to go to the doctor.”
OBITUARIES
CBS Chicago

South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Newsweek

Teen Backed for Making Half-Siblings Cry: 'Heartless Brat'

Commenters backed a teenager for hurting her half-siblings' feelings after they went into her room and discovered that her scrapbooks did not include any pictures of them or their mom. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Comfortable_Emu_6000, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KevinMD.com

How pediatricians can get involved with behavioral health

That was the feeling of many pediatricians nationwide as we were hit in the face with the bomb of the COVID pandemic and all of the challenges it would bring, notably in the demands for mental health care. This skyrocketing demand led to the declaration of a state of emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 and a call for pediatricians to do more to address these mental health needs in clinics. Unfortunately, this urge came to a group that was already stretched thin by an ever-growing list of impossible demands. Though everyone knows that a pediatrician does not cower at adversity. Rather, they throw on their armor and act to serve the good of their patients, even if it means taking on mental health care in clinical practice.
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Severe hypoglycemia: Are your at-risk patients prepared?

Visit the tools and a CME quality improvement activity at preventhypotoolkit.org. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Lilly. This activity was sponsored by Purdue University College of Pharmacy in partnership with ACHL. Despite advances in diabetes care, hypoglycemia remains a common complication. Yes, new therapies are associated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KevinMD.com

Care coordination for obstetrics teams is crucial

Maternal health has been a trending topic in the news due to increased maternal mortality rates due to challenges in accessing care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is deepening concerns surrounding this issue. The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of undeveloped countries, with an alarming 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births. My wife, Parissa, could have been part of those statistics, but because of our obstetric team’s cohesive care plan, we were able to mitigate the complications of her pregnancy.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy