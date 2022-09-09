Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Who Suffered Two Miscarriages Slammed for Excessive Rules on Babies
"Trauma is not an excuse for the whole world to [accommodate] a person forever," one user commented.
Woman Slammed for Comments on Couple’s Stillborn Baby, Sister Kicks Her Out of House
One of the worst pains anyone can go through is experiencing the loss of their child. It's a grief that no one ever really gets over, but rather, something one learns to live with. Fatherly writes: "The loss of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. Though it’s not a terribly common experience in the United States — about 10,000 children between the ages of 1 and 14 died in 2018 — the horrific potential for losing a child looms large."
Partner Slammed After 'Forbidding' Husband to Go on Roadtrip With Siblings
"Your husband has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a great memory with his siblings. Don't deprive him of it," one user exclaimed.
Wife Urged Not To Leave Home After Husband 'Walked Out' of 17-Year Marriage
Mumsnet users berated the "selfish" man for leaving his wife "in an incredibly vulnerable state" as she takes care of their newborn baby and older son.
RELATED PEOPLE
Spouse Losing 'Respect' for Husband Due to Low Paid Job Dragged
A woman has been criticized online for reprimanding her husband for only earning just over $32,000 despite having worked for over 25 years.
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
KevinMD.com
A patient gave this physician her humanity back
We are always taught to see our patients as more than their state of illness or diagnosis. “Speak to the patient,” “listen,” “look them in the eye,” “do not put one foot out the door,” the list of do’s and don’ts, while self-explanatory, is long. A good doctor is considered one who is able to view the person behind the symptoms and offer a shoulder, not just for their physical problems but their emotional dilemmas as well.
Mother wants grown daughter to have an abortion, breaks family apart
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was twelve my parents had another baby, my half sister, Grace, and it upended my life in ways I never thought it would.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KevinMD.com
Death is what gives life meaning
“He knew it was his time a month ago. We were sitting at the kitchen table, and he told me he couldn’t feel half his face. He kept tapping the left side and saying he couldn’t feel anything. I knew he had a stroke because my daughter had one. He was stubborn, didn’t want to go to the doctor.”
Woman Slammed for Refusing to 'Coddle' Her 'Struggling' Single-Mom Sister
"I think it's fine to have parties that don't allow kids to come, but those comments make it clear you were against Emma having this kid," one user commented.
Family Blasted for 'Disgusting' Reaction to Woman's Noticeable Weight Loss
"People have an unfair bias and we need to learn that it's unacceptable," wrote a Reddit user, after the poster commented "growing up fat was hard."
South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dad Forcing Son To Stay at Work and Miss Birth of His First Baby Slammed
A man has been blasted by more than 12,000 users on Reddit for missing his daughter's birth to work.
Teen Backed for Making Half-Siblings Cry: 'Heartless Brat'
Commenters backed a teenager for hurting her half-siblings' feelings after they went into her room and discovered that her scrapbooks did not include any pictures of them or their mom. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Comfortable_Emu_6000, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where...
Mom Banning Neighbors' Kids From Playing Outside After 7 P.M. Slammed
"Why should basketballs come into my garden and bang off windows and doors be ok when my baby is getting to sleep?" the mom raged.
KevinMD.com
How pediatricians can get involved with behavioral health
That was the feeling of many pediatricians nationwide as we were hit in the face with the bomb of the COVID pandemic and all of the challenges it would bring, notably in the demands for mental health care. This skyrocketing demand led to the declaration of a state of emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021 and a call for pediatricians to do more to address these mental health needs in clinics. Unfortunately, this urge came to a group that was already stretched thin by an ever-growing list of impossible demands. Though everyone knows that a pediatrician does not cower at adversity. Rather, they throw on their armor and act to serve the good of their patients, even if it means taking on mental health care in clinical practice.
KevinMD.com
Severe hypoglycemia: Are your at-risk patients prepared?
Visit the tools and a CME quality improvement activity at preventhypotoolkit.org. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Lilly. This activity was sponsored by Purdue University College of Pharmacy in partnership with ACHL. Despite advances in diabetes care, hypoglycemia remains a common complication. Yes, new therapies are associated...
Woman Wanting Coworker Fired For Telling 'Lies' About Personal Life Blasted
"There's only one person that should be sacked here, and it's not your colleague," said one Mumsnet user.
JOBS・
KevinMD.com
Care coordination for obstetrics teams is crucial
Maternal health has been a trending topic in the news due to increased maternal mortality rates due to challenges in accessing care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is deepening concerns surrounding this issue. The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of undeveloped countries, with an alarming 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births. My wife, Parissa, could have been part of those statistics, but because of our obstetric team’s cohesive care plan, we were able to mitigate the complications of her pregnancy.
Woman's Comment to Mom Over Her Rich Boyfriend Applauded: 'The Hypocrisy'
The woman's mom had been roasting her daughter for weeks but immediately demanded an apology when the same was done to her.
Comments / 2