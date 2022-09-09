Read full article on original website
Colorado Drivers Rank Among Top 3 Worst In The U.S. For Road Rage
Are you surprised? (disclaimer: I'm not) According to a new survey conducted by Forbes Advisor, Colorado ranks among the top three states when it comes to aggressive driving, commonly referred to as road rage. About The Study. To create its rankings list, Forbes Advisor analyzed 10 key metrics from a...
Water Recreation-Related Deaths In Colorado Hit Record In 2022
2022 is officially the deadliest year on record for water recreation-related fatalities in Colorado. In a recent press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) noted a series of drownings - including a double drowning on Sept. 9 at Dillon Reservoir, as well as a third drowning on Sept. 11 in the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park was what ultimately set the new high record.
Colorado Has A Mac ‘N Cheese 5K? It Looks Awesome
Colorado is a fan of the 5K runs as we have many to choose from. One that we just learned about may be one of the most interesting, the Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Here's all we know. Do you remember that old "there's an app for that "Apple TV commercial that ran back around 2009? It basically said whatever your favorite thing to do, be it games, homework, sports, etc. that there was an app for that. I feel like in Colorado, there could be a commercial or add campaign that's called "there's a race for that" or "there's a 5K for that." I say that because our state loves to do these 5K's so much that there seems to be a 5K for just about everything. Holidays, events, fundraisers, sports, and even food. The race in particular that I just learned about is Colorado's own Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Yes, I'm for real.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
25 of the Awesome Murals From the 2022 'Pastels on 5th' in Loveland
Colorado's Two Super Giant "Muffler Men" Dating back to the 1960's these two men are only 40 miles apart. There is something amazing to see around every corner of Colorado. While we all have our favorites, here are my top ten bucket list landmarks that I can't wait to visit now that I live in the great Centennial State.
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
You Need to Take the Family to All of These Colorado Pumpkin Patches
Check off a few fall bucket list items by celebrating the season at one of Colorado's many amazing pumpkin patches. There are tons of farms across Colorado that offer a variety of pickings, but today we are placing our focus on the ones that offer the best fall festivities, and of course, pumpkins!
These Are The 14 Best Dive Bars In The State of Colorado
When searching for a small, not-particularly-glamorous, eclectic old-style bar, you'll find you have plenty to choose from in Colorado. They're regarded as "dive bars," and here's a quick look at 14 that stand out from the crowd. Every town has one, and if you blink, you may miss it. Some...
Is This The Best City For Chocolate Lovers In Colorado?
If you're a chocolate lover who lives in Colorado, you're going to love the news that one Colorado city was just ranked in the top 15 places for best places for chocolate lovers in the country. Two in the top 25. Agree?. Best City For Chocolate In Colorado. It's pretty...
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
A Border War: The Least Expensive Homes In Colorado And Wyoming
Colorado vs Wyoming. It's a natural rivalry between two states that share a border and despite the proximity and similarities between the two places on some things, they are a world apart in other ways. It's kind of like the sibling rivalry thing where you have two siblings that are...
20 of the Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Colorado
If you've spent enough time in Colorado, you probably realized quickly that there are a vast number of great food options. Sure, it's convenient to just cruise through a drive-thru when you're on a time crunch, but nothing beats a nice sit-down meal from a mom-and-pop establishment. That being said,...
Construction Workers Urgently Needed in Colorado, New Academy Launched
There is a multitude of jobs in Colorado for those looking to join the construction field. According to a press release from the Civil Construction Academy, the Colorado Contractors Association has launched a new no-cost school to train Colorado residents who are looking to go into construction. Colorado Continues to...
New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado
Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024
Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
See the Elderly Colorado Man whose Dance Moves Went Viral
These days, you never know who is going to be the next internet star. A person can work diligently to become internet-famous by releasing content daily, or sometimes it can be a total fluke. The latter is what happened recently when an 82-year-old Colorado man was caught on camera busting...
It's record hot in Colorado, but cold can move in quickly
September 2022 has produced a string of record hot days in Colorado. This time two years record highs in the 90s suddenly dropped to an overnight low of 30 degrees.
Historic Poudre River Ranch For Sale Has Major Tourism Potential
A property that's currently on the market in northern Colorado has the potential to become a major tourist destination. The sprawling ranch hit the market in July 2022 and remains listed for sale. Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently For Sale. Take a peek at some of the incredible ranches that are...
