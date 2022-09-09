ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Drivers Rank Among Top 3 Worst In The U.S. For Road Rage

Are you surprised? (disclaimer: I'm not) According to a new survey conducted by Forbes Advisor, Colorado ranks among the top three states when it comes to aggressive driving, commonly referred to as road rage. About The Study. To create its rankings list, Forbes Advisor analyzed 10 key metrics from a...
COLORADO STATE
Water Recreation-Related Deaths In Colorado Hit Record In 2022

2022 is officially the deadliest year on record for water recreation-related fatalities in Colorado. In a recent press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) noted a series of drownings - including a double drowning on Sept. 9 at Dillon Reservoir, as well as a third drowning on Sept. 11 in the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park was what ultimately set the new high record.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Has A Mac ‘N Cheese 5K? It Looks Awesome

Colorado is a fan of the 5K runs as we have many to choose from. One that we just learned about may be one of the most interesting, the Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Here's all we know. Do you remember that old "there's an app for that "Apple TV commercial that ran back around 2009? It basically said whatever your favorite thing to do, be it games, homework, sports, etc. that there was an app for that. I feel like in Colorado, there could be a commercial or add campaign that's called "there's a race for that" or "there's a 5K for that." I say that because our state loves to do these 5K's so much that there seems to be a 5K for just about everything. Holidays, events, fundraisers, sports, and even food. The race in particular that I just learned about is Colorado's own Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Yes, I'm for real.
COLORADO STATE
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
25 of the Awesome Murals From the 2022 'Pastels on 5th' in Loveland

Colorado's Two Super Giant "Muffler Men" Dating back to the 1960's these two men are only 40 miles apart. There is something amazing to see around every corner of Colorado. While we all have our favorites, here are my top ten bucket list landmarks that I can't wait to visit now that I live in the great Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
ESTES PARK, CO
These Are The 14 Best Dive Bars In The State of Colorado

When searching for a small, not-particularly-glamorous, eclectic old-style bar, you'll find you have plenty to choose from in Colorado. They're regarded as "dive bars," and here's a quick look at 14 that stand out from the crowd. Every town has one, and if you blink, you may miss it. Some...
COLORADO STATE
Is This The Best City For Chocolate Lovers In Colorado?

If you're a chocolate lover who lives in Colorado, you're going to love the news that one Colorado city was just ranked in the top 15 places for best places for chocolate lovers in the country. Two in the top 25. Agree?. Best City For Chocolate In Colorado. It's pretty...
COLORADO STATE
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
ESTES PARK, CO
20 of the Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Colorado

If you've spent enough time in Colorado, you probably realized quickly that there are a vast number of great food options. Sure, it's convenient to just cruise through a drive-thru when you're on a time crunch, but nothing beats a nice sit-down meal from a mom-and-pop establishment. That being said,...
COLORADO STATE
New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado

Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
Public Safety
Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024

Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
COLORADO STATE
See the Elderly Colorado Man whose Dance Moves Went Viral

These days, you never know who is going to be the next internet star. A person can work diligently to become internet-famous by releasing content daily, or sometimes it can be a total fluke. The latter is what happened recently when an 82-year-old Colorado man was caught on camera busting...
ERIE, CO
Historic Poudre River Ranch For Sale Has Major Tourism Potential

A property that's currently on the market in northern Colorado has the potential to become a major tourist destination. The sprawling ranch hit the market in July 2022 and remains listed for sale. Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently For Sale. Take a peek at some of the incredible ranches that are...
COLORADO STATE
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

