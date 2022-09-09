ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Best Things To Do In Hocking Hills

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Hocking Hills around here. Columbus has some truly incredible parks and pieces of nature, but within a short drive, you can be transported to a wild wonderland. The area that makes up Hocking Hills State Park was first protected back...
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio

Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village

German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614

Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget

Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Master Planned Community Featuring 230 Homes in Fast Growing Central Ohio Market

COLUMBUS, OH - Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station

At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
The Top 10 Bar Patios in Columbus

As our summer rolls into fall, we’re continuing to roll out our best patios in Columbus lists, as dictated by our readers voting this summer. In the category of “best bar patio” it was a pretty tight race, as everyone has a favorite neighborhood bar or two. But in the end it was Crooked Can Brewing in Downtown Hilliard that took the number one spot.
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot

Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
