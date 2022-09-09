ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Redman Is Officially A Licensed Skydiver

By O
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 6 days ago





Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Hip-Hop legend Redman is out here proving that age ain’t nothing but a number as he’s now gearing up to teach people how to safely jump out of airplanes.

According to TMZ , the Muddy Waters rapper has officially become a licensed skydiver after completing 27 jumps over the years and also passed a written test to get documentation.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Reggie Noble posted a video of himself jumping out of a plane with a caption that read, “I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY !! I’m an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER. I’m WILDING IN THE SKIES.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Official Redman IG (@redmangilla)

The veteran rap star was out in Houston at an undisclosed film location when he earned his sky stripes … thanking New Jersey-based Skydive Sussex and Skydive Spaceland Houston for the education and experiences. Several of Red’s hip hop peers — Cam’ron , Busta Rhymes , The LOX’s Sheek Louch , saluted his airtight accomplishment and Ja Rule made a grand revelation that he was working to become a licensed skydiver as well. You really have to wonder if Redman is John Blazing Hip-Hop and R&B before taking each dive. Would give a whole new meaning to “How high can you get?” Regardless, we’re glad Redman is out there enjoying life and making the most of his time on this earth. Will he use his new license to start a new career as a skydiving instructor? We don’t know but if he does best believe he’ll be getting all kinds of thick students in his classes.We might have to sign up just for that.

The post Redman Is Officially A Licensed Skydiver appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .




