PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.

CLINTON, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO