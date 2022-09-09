Read full article on original website
Iowa High Schooler Is An Inspiration to His Entire Football Team
Really, this sophomore from Mount Vernon is an inspiration to everybody. Here's an example of the beauty of sports, being part of a team, and straight-up determination. Anyone who learns about Gunnar Fishler's story could learn a thing or two from this young man. He's not letting a walker stop him from being a part of his football team.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
Disabled Veterans Learn Adaptive Golf in Iowa City
A lot of golf news has been making waves in Iowa over the past few weeks and here's another shining example of the game bringing people together. Over 400 VA and community volunteers have joined in to help for this year's rehabilitative golf program, to help veterans with disabilities learn the game of golf.
Bullying And Fights Are Down In Cedar Rapids Schools Because of This
Growing up shouldn't have to be a tough job but sometimes it can be. Kids in school already go through a lot and if you add in being picked on or bullied, it can make going to school a nightmare for some students. Thankfully Cedar Rapids Schools are trying to put an end to fights and bullying with the Youth Peace Project.
Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill
Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern/Central Iowa Haunted Houses [LIST]
In just a couple of weeks, haunted houses in Eastern and Central Iowa will begin opening for the season. Here's the information we have so far on all those haunted houses:. Fridays & Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $25 to $60 - purchase yours...
It’s Actually Legal in Iowa to Have This in the Back of Your Truck?
My in-laws just purchased a new Ford 150. Big, black extended cab. She's a beauty, I got to "meet" her this past Sunday. My father-in-law is a farmer, so he was excited to have a clean, for now, truck bed. That got me wondering, could someone ride in the back...
Iowa Based Hy-Vee, Whose Side Are You REALLY On?
The NFL season is upon us! For many American sports fans, it's the best time of the year. Hope for your favorite team springs eternal. It's a fresh start, and a chance to go to the Super Bowl! Well, unless you're a Lions fan... I've been quietly observing an Iowa-based...
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
I Guarantee Most People Get This Basic Iowa “Fact” Wrong
We all love to learn little nuggets and tidbits about the state we live in. Be it a celebrity who's from the state, or an invention created in our state, we all love to know a little bit more about where we live. But one little Iowa "fact" that I...
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
Eastern Iowa Company Assuring Wind Turbine Blades Stay Out of Landfills
The number of wind turbines casting their shadows on the Iowa landscape continues to increase. Since the three blades that turn on each turbine have a maximum lifespan of 30 years, there's a huge question. Where do they go once their ability to produce energy ends? A company in eastern Iowa has found a way to help.
Yet Another Cedar Falls Eatery Will Close
It's not a good week for some Cedar Falls businesses. In just the past week, two eateries have announced their imminent closure. Earlier this week, we shared with you that Carter House Market & Cafe would be closing. Officials did share that the Main Street spot will be open during regular business hours all this week. Carter House will close its doors for the time being on Friday, September 16th.
Did You Know One of Your Childhood TV Heroes is From Iowa?
One of my favorite shows to watch when I was 3-6 years old was the Power Rangers. I would get home from school or daycare and my dad would give up the TV for 30 minutes to let me watch these teenagers kick some Lord Zedd, Goldar, and Rita Repulsa butt.
GoFundMe Raising Big Money For Iowa Teen Who Admitted Killing Man
She admits that two years ago, at the age of 15, she killed a 37-year-old central Iowa man. Tuesday she received her sentence. Shortly afterward, a GoFundMe was created for her. It's raised tens of thousands of dollars. In June of 2020, Pieper Lewis of Des Moines, who is now...
Iowa Theme Park Beats Disney’s EPCOT in Winning International Award
It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
New C.R. Mural Honors RAGBRAI + Historic Bike Shop [PHOTO]
A brand new two-story high mural project in downtown Cedar Rapids should be done in a couple of weeks, and it will celebrate one of Iowa's favorite summer events. The mural will be a tribute to the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), which is going into its 50th year.
New Winter Prediction Has Iowans Crying into Their Busch Lattes
Well, here we are knocking on the door of another fall. My favorite season, maybe yours, too? It's a treat in Iowa and the Midwest. Leaves change, temps drop - not plummet, just drop. There's hot cocoa, pumpkin-spiced, well, everything, football on TV, and haunted attractions galore. But under the...
