Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses have returned to work at hospitals in Minnesota following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
abc17news.com
No. 2 Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe after Texas squeaker
No. 2 Alabama returns home to face Louisiana-Monroe after narrowly avoiding an upset. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites in this one after needing a field goal in the final seconds to beat Texas. Alabama beat Texas by 20-19 but dropped from the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press rankings. The Warhawks fell 52-10 in their own visit to Austin. But they did famously upset the Tide in Nick Saban’s debut season, 2007. ULM is led by former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden. And several Sun Belt Conference teams are coming off huge upsets. … ULM is 4-49—1 against current SEC members. The Warhawks last beat an SEC team in the 2012 opener, a 34-31 victory over No. 8 Arkansas.
abc17news.com
California Gov. Newsom signs landmark legislation aimed at boosting children’s safety online
A landmark California bill aimed at promoting children’s digital welfare became law on Thursday, as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he had signed the legislation imposing strict requirements on websites “likely to be accessed” by kids. “We’re taking aggressive action in California to protect the health and wellbeing...
abc17news.com
Tracking more heat and humidity by this weekend, low chance for rain
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. EXTENDED: Hot temperatures look to stick around for the rest of this week with upper high pressure in place. Stronger south winds will keep us warm into this evening, with a bit more cloud cover to keep temperatures in the 60s overnight. A low pressure system to our north will push a front into Nebraska and Iowa Friday, allowing more cloud cover to develop by afternoon. However, it stays far enough north that we likely won't see any temperature differences on Friday afternoon. Friday night into Saturday, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms north of I-70, but that chance of rain will be dependent on where the front ends up. Most areas look to stay dry and hot with highs near 90 on Saturday. A more humid air mass settles in for the weekend, allowing feels like temperatures to get into the mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. Upper high pressure is centered right over the region early next week, keeping temperatures more than ten degrees above average for most of the week. Depending on the passage of a weak front Sunday night into Monday, we could see near record high temperatures for some locations in Mid-Missouri. If the front moves into Mid-Missouri and brings clouds, we may fall short. Otherwise, we're looking at a dry and hot week with heat index values reaching the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. There could be a pattern change by the end of the week or next weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and finally a chance for measurable rain.
Comments / 0