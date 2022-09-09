THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. EXTENDED: Hot temperatures look to stick around for the rest of this week with upper high pressure in place. Stronger south winds will keep us warm into this evening, with a bit more cloud cover to keep temperatures in the 60s overnight. A low pressure system to our north will push a front into Nebraska and Iowa Friday, allowing more cloud cover to develop by afternoon. However, it stays far enough north that we likely won't see any temperature differences on Friday afternoon. Friday night into Saturday, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms north of I-70, but that chance of rain will be dependent on where the front ends up. Most areas look to stay dry and hot with highs near 90 on Saturday. A more humid air mass settles in for the weekend, allowing feels like temperatures to get into the mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. Upper high pressure is centered right over the region early next week, keeping temperatures more than ten degrees above average for most of the week. Depending on the passage of a weak front Sunday night into Monday, we could see near record high temperatures for some locations in Mid-Missouri. If the front moves into Mid-Missouri and brings clouds, we may fall short. Otherwise, we're looking at a dry and hot week with heat index values reaching the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday. There could be a pattern change by the end of the week or next weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and finally a chance for measurable rain.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO