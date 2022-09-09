Read full article on original website
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Commit to Get Fit at Bangor Broadway Park Sunday the 25th
If you hear the squeaking, that is me stretching to loosen up. If you hear the moaning, I’ve gotten into a position I’m having trouble getting out of. And there will be hundreds and hundreds of people to witness it all. Oh, Well. Have to start somewhere. Broadway...
Perform on The Maine Savings Amphitheater Stage Wednesday Night
Finally, this is going to happen. With that being said, the first time it was going to happen a couple of weeks ago, the event got rained out. So maybe we need a rain dance that is actually a no-rain dance. Maine Savings Amphitheater will be the place tomorrow night,...
Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb
As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
Need To Get To The Bangor Mall On The Bus? You’ll Have To Request A Stop In Advance.
In what seems to be yet another change being made to the Community Connector's service route, the City of Bangor announced a temporary modification to the bus's Mt. Hope Avenue service run. In a post put up on the City of Bangor, Maine-City Hall Facebook Page, Bangor officials announced the...
Washington County Has Its First Distillery
H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
A Maine Company Carved Stunning Ice Sculptures for Luke Combs
A Maine company was tapped to add some "cool" backstage decor for Luke Combs' Bangor shows last weekend. SubZero Ice Carvings in Lisbon had a wild weekend when both Luke Combs and Aerosmith came to town. The carvings were on display backstage for each of the shows last weekend. Friday night featured a four-foot, Maine shaped ice luge that read, "Maine [heart's] Luke Combs.
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season
It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
Coffee News: Another Starbucks Planned For Bangor
People looking for a perky pick-me-up of the Starbucks persuasion may soon have another place to grab their Grande Mocha Frappuccinos. Unanimously approved by Bangor's Planning Board at a meeting earlier this week, Michigan-based retail, development, and leasing company AlrigUSA, revealed plans to put a cafe, a gym, and a medical clinic in an area of Broadway that hasn't been used in years.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Shares Video Of Fans Enjoying ‘Epic Weekend’ Shows
It was the most epic Labor Day Weekend on the Bangor Waterfront, ever!. Three incredible shows in three straight days, from two huge artists. For one weekend, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor was the epicenter of the music world. Friday night, country superstar Luke Combs, played to a sold-out...
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
Mitchell Tenpenny Shares Footage From Bangor Show
Looks like Mitchell Tenpenny had a blast in the Penobscot, and along the shore. Mitchell Tenpenny was along for the ride when Luke Combs brought his Middle of Somewhere Tour to Bangor last weekend. M10 shared some behind the scenes footage of a pre-show boat ride down the Penobscot River, and back stage antics. Prior to the two-night run of shows Mitchell, and crew go for a boat ride, featuring a quick splash in the river.
Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to Go Cashless Beginning this Week
Starting this week, a Bangor venue will go cashless. The Cross Insurance Center is the latest venue to go cashless. Announced on Wednesday, the venue says it will go cashless as of Friday, September 9. Payments at the venue will have to be made by debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.
What Will Jason Aldean Play At His Show In Bangor?
Jason Aldean is returning to Bangor Saturday night. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Jason Aldean will play when he brings his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum
Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
Need Storage Options? Here’s a Ton of Them Around the Bangor Area.
Self storage spaces are like the "new" coffee shop. Everywhere you look around the Bangor area right now, it seems someone is building a new self-storage facility. Just think how many there are right in the area of the mall. Heck, there's two on Stillwater Avenue, less than a mile from each other. And everywhere you look, there are more.
Join Bangor JROTC At 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sunday AM
A remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 21st Anniversary of the events of September 11th will take place this coming Sunday morning in Bangor. According to a press release sent out by the Bangor School Department, The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting the memorial, which will feature some guest speakers, a 21-gun salute and taps, and the laying of a wreath at the flag pole on the Bangor Waterfront.
