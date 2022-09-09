ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Q106.5

Commit to Get Fit at Bangor Broadway Park Sunday the 25th

If you hear the squeaking, that is me stretching to loosen up. If you hear the moaning, I’ve gotten into a position I’m having trouble getting out of. And there will be hundreds and hundreds of people to witness it all. Oh, Well. Have to start somewhere. Broadway...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb

As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
GLENBURN, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday

HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
BANGOR, ME
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Q106.5

Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor

Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Washington County Has Its First Distillery

H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
HARRINGTON, ME
Stephen King
Q106.5

A Maine Company Carved Stunning Ice Sculptures for Luke Combs

A Maine company was tapped to add some "cool" backstage decor for Luke Combs' Bangor shows last weekend. SubZero Ice Carvings in Lisbon had a wild weekend when both Luke Combs and Aerosmith came to town. The carvings were on display backstage for each of the shows last weekend. Friday night featured a four-foot, Maine shaped ice luge that read, "Maine [heart's] Luke Combs.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season

It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Coffee News: Another Starbucks Planned For Bangor

People looking for a perky pick-me-up of the Starbucks persuasion may soon have another place to grab their Grande Mocha Frappuccinos. Unanimously approved by Bangor's Planning Board at a meeting earlier this week, Michigan-based retail, development, and leasing company AlrigUSA, revealed plans to put a cafe, a gym, and a medical clinic in an area of Broadway that hasn't been used in years.
BANGOR, ME
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Fall Foliage#Travel Destinations
Q106.5

Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden

Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
HOLDEN, ME
Q106.5

Mitchell Tenpenny Shares Footage From Bangor Show

Looks like Mitchell Tenpenny had a blast in the Penobscot, and along the shore. Mitchell Tenpenny was along for the ride when Luke Combs brought his Middle of Somewhere Tour to Bangor last weekend. M10 shared some behind the scenes footage of a pre-show boat ride down the Penobscot River, and back stage antics. Prior to the two-night run of shows Mitchell, and crew go for a boat ride, featuring a quick splash in the river.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to Go Cashless Beginning this Week

Starting this week, a Bangor venue will go cashless. The Cross Insurance Center is the latest venue to go cashless. Announced on Wednesday, the venue says it will go cashless as of Friday, September 9. Payments at the venue will have to be made by debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

What Will Jason Aldean Play At His Show In Bangor?

Jason Aldean is returning to Bangor Saturday night. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Jason Aldean will play when he brings his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum

Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Need Storage Options? Here’s a Ton of Them Around the Bangor Area.

Self storage spaces are like the "new" coffee shop. Everywhere you look around the Bangor area right now, it seems someone is building a new self-storage facility. Just think how many there are right in the area of the mall. Heck, there's two on Stillwater Avenue, less than a mile from each other. And everywhere you look, there are more.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Join Bangor JROTC At 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sunday AM

A remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 21st Anniversary of the events of September 11th will take place this coming Sunday morning in Bangor. According to a press release sent out by the Bangor School Department, The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting the memorial, which will feature some guest speakers, a 21-gun salute and taps, and the laying of a wreath at the flag pole on the Bangor Waterfront.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

