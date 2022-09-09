1930s era sports cars have been some of the most popular vehicles used in hot rodding and performance projects for many reasons. For some, the style of the steel-bodied roadsters were the main appeal while others list some of the historic innovations made possible by these cars. Either way, it's clear that the enthusiasts building these automobiles for the track have a favorite in mind. This particular Chevy is a great example of just what you can do with enough determination, a great plan, and one of the best starting platforms out there. So what makes this Chevrolet Custom so special that it deserves to wear the bowtie along with its modern performance counterparts?

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 16 DAYS AGO