ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The first Zen 4 motherboard BIOS fixes are already here and the platform isn't even out yet

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iOQ3_0hoYSifq00

ASRock is out to put you mind at ease about reports of long boot times on its AMD Ryzen 7000-series motherboards. ASRock has informed us that it's rectified a previous issue that meant cold boots could take up almost seven minutes. That's an eternity in modern PC gaming.

See more

This isn't the C64 tape loading days, people. I don't want to have time to go make a cup of delicious moka pot coffee while I wait for my rig to bloody turn on.

Luckily ASRock's post-launch BIOS will decrease cold boot times on its five X670E motherboards. Though it hasn't detailed quite how much shorter those new boot times will be, and it's something that's going to have to be part of a BIOS update once you actually get board in hand because they're already out in retail ahead of the imminent launch alongside AMD's new CPUs.

A completely cold boot of your PC can take a lot longer than just a simple restart, that's a given, but last week's leak of ASRock's new AM5 X670E board highlighted that maybe its new Zen 4 platform might take a little longer than usual. And it seemed like it was mostly down to the DDR5 memory, too.

For a standard 2x 16GB set of DIMMs ASRock said it would previously take around 100 seconds for the first boot after the CMOS had been cleared—i.e. the system was completely disconnected from power for a time. But if you fully populated the X670E boards with four 32GB DDR5 DIMMs ASRock was estimating that it could take as much as 400 seconds for a cold boot.

That had people concerned, and it seemed it was also an ASRock issue, not an AMD AM5 issue. That has been born out by the motherboard maker now finding a way around the slow boot times.

"ASRock, has built new BIOS decreasing AM5 booting time. ASRock is dedicated to providing products with the best user-experience," reads the statement sent to us. "The new BIOS providing better compatibility and shorter booting time has been built, and it will be available on ASRock website after product launch."

The motherboards affected are:

Model Name EAN code Part Number
X670E Taichi Carrara 4710483940170 90-MXBJ10-A0UAYZ
X670E Taichi 4710483940132 90-MXBJ00-A0UAYZ
X670E Steel Legend 4710483940323 90-MXBJ40-A0UAYZ
X670E Pro RS 4710483940330 90-MXBJ70-A0UAYZ
X670E PG Lightning 4710483940347 90-MXBJ60-A0UAYZ

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Check out Half Life 2 running on a Steam Deck that never was

Valve has been showing off its Steam Deck prototypes as part of the device's launch in Asia. The tech industry tends not to show off its first drafts, not so with Valve's Steam Deck (opens in new tab). Companies such as Microsoft would rather you imagine that their sleek, oblong gaming machines fell from the sky fully-formed than give you a look into the innumerable failures and rejected versions that had to be made first. Thankfully, Valve has never really shared that philosophy. In the Steam Deck booklet (opens in new tab), interviews, and even (slightly hurtful) nicknames (opens in new tab), the company has never hid that the process of creating the Steam Deck was one of trial, error, and constant iteration.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Zotac's RTX 4090 smiles for the camera

Images of what are purported to be production ready Zotac RTX 4090 graphics cards and boxes have appeared on Chinese social media site, Baidu. (opens in new tab) Either these images are world class photoshop fakes, or the RTX 4090 is getting very close to an official release. Two words...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bios#Already Here#Motherboard#Zen#Asrock#Time
PC Gamer

Pimax promises gifts among birthday celebrations and 12k VR Headset launch

You'll have to check the Pimax website starting next week to find out what they are. As VR becomes even more commonplace in the home thanks to affordable and portable options like the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), we're seeing a split in VR users. Some are after that easy low cost experience, but many are using the improvements in technology to level up the experience's fidelity. One company that's going all in on trying to give you the best VR experience is Pimax with its impressive high resolution offerings with 200 degree field of view. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Seagate's Into the Spider-Verse styled portable HDDs are stunning

I'm about to show my age, but the changes in portable hard drives over the years has been crazy to watch. I remember buying a large 1TB "portable" drive that required external power with pay from one of my first jobs. It was an unwieldy beast with more memory than I thought I could ever need, and I'd lug it to friend's houses with pride as we exchanged digital media.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

This flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077 looks so good it should be a real feature

My life as a corpo in Cyberpunk 2077 started out pretty promisingly, including a ride in my own private flying limousine to kick off my first mission. Granted, things went off the rails almost immediately when I lost my job and got the ghost of Johnny Utah Wick Harker Constantine Mnemonic Silverhand stuck in my brain, but I sort of expected, at some point, to have my own flying car again. The future, as we all know, is always filled with flying cars. So what gives?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
PC Gamer

Modern Warfare 2 wants your phone number before you can play on PC

Activision Blizzard has released the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's open beta, including the rather oddball insistence that PC players "must" have their phone number linked to their Battle.net or Steam account. I doubt Bobby Kotick's going to be using it for late night booty calls but, all the same, why does a game need your mobile number to run on your PC?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Kojima has yet another tease for us

Say what you will but, among his many talents, Hideo Kojima is something of a marketing genius. He's got plenty to market, too, with Death Stranding 2, the unknown game being made in collaboration with Microsoft, a podcast (opens in new tab), a VR experience based around the Kojima Productions 'entrance hallway', and... well, that's about it I think.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Average graphics card prices have halved since the start of 2022

The data points over the last couple of years are fascinating, but I doubt we'll ever see average pricing at 2019 levels again. The average price of a graphics card has effectively halved since the start of the year. That's the findings from a 3DCenter (opens in new tab) piece digging into historical data cribbed from Jon Peddie Research (opens in new tab) (paywall), and it highlights the massive change in GPU sales over the cryptomining/pandemic years, but also why Nvidia has found itself in such a serious predicament today.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

We finally know when Warzone 2.0 launches

The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Activision has been stingy with details about the standalone sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, but we finally got some concrete details today during the Call of Duty Next event. It's called Warzone 2.0, and it's coming out very soon after Modern Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Modern Warfare 2 guns are unlocked like a tech tree

I maintain that Call of Duty has never done weapon unlocks better than 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. The way that first iteration of Gunsmith balanced attachments with nuanced statistical changes and barrels with transformative effects jived with me in a way Black Ops–Cold War and Vanguard haven't matched since. For Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward is blowing up Create-a-Class all over again with Gunsmith 2.0.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How HDMI Technology Is Bringing Gaming Features To More Gamers

Whether it’s the rise of cloud gaming, TVs with built-in games, "smart" monitors, or the popularity of retro game decks, constant change is a fixture on the gaming landscape. Those changes are not confined to gaming platforms and PCs. TVs are being built with gaming-specific features, such as support...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy