MUNCIE, IN—For many high school students, junior year is about college visits, summer jobs, and SATs. For 16-year-old Jimmy, junior year is about adventure. Thanks to the Muncie Rotary Exchange program, Jimmy (full name Te-Chan Yang) has travelled all the way from Taiwan to live and study in Muncie for 11 months. He is currently attending Muncie Burris high school, and staying with Mayor and first lady Dan and Sherry Ridenour. So far, Jimmy has accompanied the Ridenours everywhere – to local festivals like Fire Up DWNTWN, to triathlons and family trips to New York. “We joke that we’re his honorary grandparents,” Sherry laughed. “It’s been fun to have someone young in the house again.”

6 DAYS AGO