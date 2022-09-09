Read full article on original website
Related
munciejournal.com
Ball State University’s College of Fine Arts Announces Family Weekend, September Events
MUNCIE, IN – Ball State University’s College of Fine Arts is presenting several programs and performances as part of the University’s Family Weekend, Sept. 16-18. Ball State’s School of Music will present its 11th Annual Showcase Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the University’s Sursa Performance Hall. The concert will feature a sampling of the School of Music’s outstanding large ensembles, chamber groups, and soloists. All proceeds from the concert will be used to support student scholarships.
munciejournal.com
YMCA Sells Downtown Facility to City of Muncie
MUNCIE, IN — Working toward building a new, state-of-the art community recreation center, The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. “Partnering with the City in...
munciejournal.com
Muncie’s 8twelve Coalition Hosts National Visitors, Open Door Takes On New Role
MUNCIE, IN—It could be happening in Philadelphia or Pittsburg or Portland. But it’s happening in Muncie. The Habitat for Humanity International Neighborhood Revitalization Learning Cohort, a collection of 10 neighborhoods from across the country who’ve all focused on block-by-block revitalization efforts similar to that of the 8twelve Coalition, will be meeting in Muncie.
munciejournal.com
Help the Soup Kitchen of Muncie Stuff-A-Bus, Sept. 17
MUNCIE, IN—The Soup Kitchen of Muncie needs the public’s help to Stuff-A-Bus with non-perishable food on Sept. 17 to help feed those in need this fall. The Stuff-A-Bus event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pay Less Super Market, 715 S. Tillotson Ave., Muncie. The food will be distributed to the Soup Kitchen of Muncie, Southside Middle School Panther Pantry, and the Ball State Cardinal Kitchen pantry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
munciejournal.com
The 45th Old Washington Street Festival is September 17-18 in Downtown Muncie
MUNCIE, IN—The Old Washington Street Festival returns for its 45th year this Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, 2022. The Festival combines the long, storied history of the Emily Kimbrough Historic District with modern-day fun and is free and open to all. The Festival features a wide array...
munciejournal.com
September 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day
Local organizations plan to register voters in Muncie, Indiana to celebrate the National Voter Registration Holiday. MUNCIE, IN— On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November. Founded in 2012,...
munciejournal.com
Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Revitalized Under New Management
MUNCIE, IN—Beech Grove Cemetery, a historic landmark dating back to 1841, is seeing new life under a new superintendent. Troy Watters, a lifelong Muncie resident with a history of public service, was appointed to the position in July, and has accomplished noticeable change in just a few months. “He’s out there working with the guys,” said Muncie resident Mary Stilts at September’s City Council meeting. “He’s not a sit in the truck kind of supervisor.” Since July, the Beech Grove crew has removed 9 dead trees, restored a fountain, kept the grounds maintained, and repaired the historic Chapel, which has been closed for years.
munciejournal.com
Accutech Acquires Muncie’s Iconic Vera Mae’s Bistro
MUNCIE, IN—Vera Mae’s Bistro, downtown Muncie’s long-time fine dining establishment, is joining Accutech’s family of companies, effective today. The iconic eatery and bar, situated on South Walnut Street just one block from Accutech’s headquarters, was launched by owners Kent Shuff and Steve Fennimore over 23 years ago when only a couple banks and law offices called downtown home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
munciejournal.com
Muncie Mayor, First Lady Open Home to Taiwanese Exchange Student
MUNCIE, IN—For many high school students, junior year is about college visits, summer jobs, and SATs. For 16-year-old Jimmy, junior year is about adventure. Thanks to the Muncie Rotary Exchange program, Jimmy (full name Te-Chan Yang) has travelled all the way from Taiwan to live and study in Muncie for 11 months. He is currently attending Muncie Burris high school, and staying with Mayor and first lady Dan and Sherry Ridenour. So far, Jimmy has accompanied the Ridenours everywhere – to local festivals like Fire Up DWNTWN, to triathlons and family trips to New York. “We joke that we’re his honorary grandparents,” Sherry laughed. “It’s been fun to have someone young in the house again.”
munciejournal.com
Rocky Horror Returns to the Cornerstone Auditorium
MUNCIE, IN—Dust off your fishnets and pleather; it is time to do the Time Warp again! Cornerstone Center for the Arts is excited for the eighth annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Auditorium of Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Downtown Muncie. This interactive event is made possible by our community sponsors and supporters.
Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
Comments / 0