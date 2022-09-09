Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
MIX 108
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.
Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
Minnesota Home Features 4 Beds/2 Baths And… A Cave?! [Gallery]
Are you looking for a new home while also transitioning to a bat-based superhero persona? Well, do I have the home for you!. A home for sale in Cannon Falls, listed by Dan Linder with Exp Realty, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and... wait for it... a built-in cave!. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canadian boy gets life-saving treatment at Minneapolis hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old boy is helping bring awareness to a disease that's so rare only about a dozen children are treated for it every year at M Health Fairview. The Canadian-born boy is tested every year in Minnesota after surviving the rare, genetic condition called adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD.
New Indoor Dog Park With Restaurant And Bar Is Now Open In Minnesota
For dog owners in the Metro area or people visiting with their four-legged friends, this new facility in Plymouth is a fantastic getaway for humans and their dogs. Brew Park is being called a dog oasis with an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, Everything you need under one roof!
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
KEYC
Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister’s fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides. When the UTVs were full of mud after their ride, the men jumped into the lake...
Firefighters battle blaze at Blaine home
BLAINE, Minn. – Firefighters were able to stop a fire from destroying a Blaine home Tuesday evening. Fire officials say it started inside an attached garage of a home on Arnold Palmer Drive. Residents were able to make it out of the home safely, and crews got the fire under control before it spread further. A neighbor's house sustained some damage from the fire.
Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]
I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms. Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.
swnewsmedia.com
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
Monster Jam Is Returning To Minneapolis In February 2023!
Monster Jam is returning to Minneapolis for a show at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 3rd. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 a.m.. The show hasn't officially been announced as of Monday afternoon, but there is a Facebook event page and a link to Ticketmaster's listing for the event.
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes
A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel. That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning. "I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0