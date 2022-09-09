Read full article on original website
krwg.org
Dona Ana Elementary students relocated due to law enforcement operation
LAS CRUCES, NM - Due to ongoing police activity in the area, Doña Ana Elementary students have been relocated to Vista Middle School. LCPS says in a news release that it has authorized early release of students immediately. Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID (please use the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive). If you are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day according to the district.
Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
Celebrate #915Day By Taking a Look At These El Paso Inspired Photos
Today is September 15th, in the numeric form it’s 9-1-5 day and that is El Paso’s area code so it’s only right that every September 15th we celebrate the city of the 915!. Back in 2021 the City of El Paso officially proclaimed September 15th as 915...
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
Rescue Mission Of El Paso Needs The Communities Help After Unexpected Migrant Influx
One of El Paso’s largest homeless shelters is asking for the community's help after they received hundreds of migrants this past week and are expecting more to arrive in the coming days. In case you haven’t turned on the news lately, hundreds of migrants were released in Downtown El...
City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events
EL PASO, Texas- The City of El Paso is hosting free flu vaccine events throughout the county in order to help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. City health officials say that getting the flu vaccine will help prevent serious flu like illnesses that will take up staff and resources which could be used against battling the pandemic. The post City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events appeared first on KVIA.
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
Bassett Place Reveals Schedule of Special Events For Fall & Winter
I don't know if you've been to Bassett Place recently, but it has become a hub for some great local vendors. Aside from providing some retail therapy, Bassett Place is also going to be hosting some pretty cool events. Just the other day, they released a schedule of events they have coming up this fall and winter!
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
KVIA
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
Where Will The Resident Ghosts Of El Paso’s Jefferson HS Go Now?
After the building's demolition, what will happen to the resident ghosts of Jefferson High School in central El Paso?. Over the last few weeks, the demolition of the original Jefferson High School building has been taking place in stages to make way for a new state-of-the-art campus which is now actively open to students and staff.
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
LIBRE discusses recent multi million petition for UMC expansion
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the last several months, UMC leaders have held dozens of community meetings to discuss the new multi million dollar UMC proposal petition. “This is a very important project and we really hope that the outcome ends up being that in a couple of years we are going to have […]
KVIA
Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
