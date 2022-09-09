ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

krwg.org

Dona Ana Elementary students relocated due to law enforcement operation

LAS CRUCES, NM - Due to ongoing police activity in the area, Doña Ana Elementary students have been relocated to Vista Middle School. LCPS says in a news release that it has authorized early release of students immediately. Parents or authorized guardians/emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista with photo ID (please use the Vista parking lot off Elks Drive). If you are unable to pick up your child, all students will be housed at Vista through the end of the day according to the district.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fabens, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
San Elizario, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KVIA ABC-7

City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events

EL PASO, Texas- The City of El Paso is hosting free flu vaccine events throughout the county in order to help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  City health officials say that getting the flu vaccine will help prevent serious flu like illnesses that will take up staff and resources which could be used against battling the pandemic.  The post City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
93.1 KISS FM

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LIBRE discusses recent multi million petition for UMC expansion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the last several months, UMC leaders have held dozens of community meetings to discuss the new multi million dollar UMC proposal petition. “This is a very important project and we really hope that the outcome ends up being that in a couple of years we are going to have […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

