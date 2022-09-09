Read full article on original website
PELLA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES GIRLS WRESTLING COACH HIRE, HEARS ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT AT WORK SESSION
The Pella Community School District had a work session last night. The board approved the hire of Adam Hale as the first head girls wrestling coach in school history along with David Bouska as assistant coach. Other action items included the board entering into an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena in Pella to cooperate on esports events with the school, and holding public hearings on the construction of the Pella Early Childhood Center. The board also heard its annual progress report, which featured a breakdown of students’ intentions upon graduation from the school.
PELLA SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS: LOSST EXTENDED FOR 20 MORE YEARS
The unofficial results are in from this week’s special election in the city of Pella, and the voters have decided to extend the city’s Local Option Sales and Services Tax, or LOSST, through 2043. On Tuesday, voting was conducted for the referendum on the LOSST, which has been...
