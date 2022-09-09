The Pella Community School District had a work session last night. The board approved the hire of Adam Hale as the first head girls wrestling coach in school history along with David Bouska as assistant coach. Other action items included the board entering into an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena in Pella to cooperate on esports events with the school, and holding public hearings on the construction of the Pella Early Childhood Center. The board also heard its annual progress report, which featured a breakdown of students’ intentions upon graduation from the school.

