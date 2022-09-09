PSEG Strengthening Grid in Huntington

PSEG-LI is working on strengthening the energy grid in parts of South Huntington and Dix Hills.

As part of its “Power On” Program, the utility said, the storm hardening work includes:

Stronger poles: PSEG Long Island will replace some existing utility poles with stronger, more durable poles that are capable of withstanding winds up to 135 mph. The new poles will be approximately the same height as the existing poles, have a stronger base and will be placed no more than 5 feet from the current pole locations. PSEG Long Island will actively coordinate the removal of old poles with other utilities and municipalities.

PSEG Long Island will replace some existing utility poles with stronger, more durable poles that are capable of withstanding winds up to 135 mph. The new poles will be approximately the same height as the existing poles, have a stronger base and will be placed no more than 5 feet from the current pole locations. PSEG Long Island will actively coordinate the removal of old poles with other utilities and municipalities. Narrow profiles: To help wires deflect falling limbs instead of catching them, PSEG Long Island will be installing shorter cross arms atop some poles.

To help wires deflect falling limbs instead of catching them, PSEG Long Island will be installing shorter cross arms atop some poles. Stronger wire: Current wire will be replaced with more resilient and durable wire.

Current wire will be replaced with more resilient and durable wire. Upgrading: PSEG Long Island will upgrade or replace worn equipment as necessary.

“PSEG Long Island is strengthening the electric lines that directly power homes and businesses because we know that electric reliability is more important than ever to our customers,” said Peggy Keane, PSEG Long Island’s vice president of Construction and Operations Services. “This Power On infrastructure improvement project in South Huntington and Dix Hills is part of our ongoing, multi-year effort to continue to improve electric reliability for our customers.”

The work began in early September and will last for approximately two months. Contractors will work along mainline distribution lines in South Huntington and Dix Hills.

Crews will be working on the following streets in South Huntington and Dix Hills:

Old Country Road between Longwood Drive and Schubert Court

Old Country Road between Caterina Court and the intersection at Foxhurst Road

Caledonia Road between Arbor Lane and Wolf Hill Road







