Gephardt Daily
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police treating death as homicide, but release very few details
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are now treating a death investigation from earlier this week as a homicide, but are not saying much about the killing. Just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of an unconscious adult near 400 South and 600 West. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
KSLTV
Police believe missing Utah girl, 14, may be with adults planning to take her out of US
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said Alexia Nicolee Linarex Jauregui, 14, was originally reported as a runaway but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
kslnewsradio.com
What you should do to prevent an attack from an animal like a pit bull
SALT LAKE CITY — A pit bull attacks a girl. What do you when an aggressive dog attacks? A police officer describes how the incident unfolded. Later, an animal control professional gives tips on avoiding a dog attack. A young teenage girl working in the store parking lot at...
ksl.com
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
nypressnews.com
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
kslnewsradio.com
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
ksl.com
3 charged with murder in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — Three men arrested in a fatal shooting outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center were each charged Wednesday with murder. Deng Mawut Buk, 22; Joshua Goy Riak, 21, of Salt Lake City; and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City; are charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk faces an additional charge of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
ksl.com
Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard
PARK CITY — A Park City resident and two sheriff's deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it's something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. "It's just so magical to have wildlife...
ksl.com
Salt Lake buildings to light up in red, green and white for Mexican Independence Day
SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
ksl.com
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
ksl.com
'Always positive': Friends remember man killed while riding bike in Murray
MURRAY — Friends and neighbors are remembering a man who was killed while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Brad Collins, 38, was riding to the TRAX station when he was hit by a vehicle on Vine Street at Cottonwood Street. The street Collins lived on is now...
kslnewsradio.com
14-year-old kidnapped out of Grantsville, later found safe
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police Department said 14-year-old Alexia Linarez Jauregui, last seen Sept. 10, 2022, was kidnapped by two adults out of Grantsville. Furthermore, the kidnappers are non-family acquaintances who intend to take her out of the state or the country. Linarez is around 4...
ksl.com
Jury finds Taylorsville man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter on Friday after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for...
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
ksl.com
Criminal charges dropped against 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star
SALT LAKE CITY — A criminal case against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Martha Cosby, accusing her of harboring a minor, was dismissed last week after prosecutors determined there was not enough evidence to take the case to trial. The charges, filed in May 2021, accused...
Man shot in face during road rage confrontation in Taylorsville
A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.
