Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Should Zac Taylor hand over playcalling duties?

There’s no doubt that Zac Taylor has had a tremendous impact on the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati as a whole. He is a culture-builder, a true player’s coach who understands the sentiments of those he sends out onto the field each week. And he is also...
Cincy Jungle

Offensive Line Optimism

If you're active-ish on Bengals Twitter or Bengals Facebook, you know there has been a lot of offensive line hate. The most common narrative I see is that the Bengals clearly didn't do enough to address the line and spent all that money for nothing, followed closely by the idea that the Bengals should have played the line in the preseason.
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor provides update on Tee Higgins, Clark Harris

Two injuries hindered the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins missed most of the game after suffering a concussion, and a torn bicep forced long snapper Clark Harris to miss the end of the day when he was needed most. One will be out for a while,...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals’ weekly awards in season-opening loss to Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals took a rough loss on Sunday to their bitter rivals at home. As they look to turn the page to the Cowboys, we’re still taking a look in the rear view mirror. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Bengals’ awards in...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/15): Joe Burrow reached out to Donovan Mitchell

"He makes a lot of plays, with however many interceptions he had last year. It felt like a million," Burrow said before Wednesday's practice. "He's not afraid to take chances, he's going to jump routes and you've got to be aware of who you're throwing a 50-50 ball to when he's covering them, because he's going to make a play. I think he's a former receiver at some point in his career. You've got to be aware of that."
Cincy Jungle

Tuesday Trenches: Wednesday Edition

Well, that’s not the way any of us wanted to see the season opener unfold, especially considering it was a division game against the Steelers, the single team Cincinnati Bengals fans love to hate the most. Everything that could go wrong on field, outside of major injuries, went wrong....
Cincy Jungle

The Bengals are going to be fine

The reaction to the Cincinnati Bengals’ gut-wrenching loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers has been all over the place. Fans calling for the heads of Zac Taylor, Frank Pollack and even Joe Burrow are out there (seriously). A tough loss in a heated division rivalry certainly stings, but the knee-jerk reactions we’ve seen are a tad extreme.
The Associated Press

No. 23 Pitt heads to Western Michigan eyeing revenge

No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPNU) Line: Pitt by 10½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Western Michigan leads 1-0. Pitt makes a rare road trip to a non-Power Five school eyeing revenge after the Broncos stunned the Panthers 44-41 last year in Pittsburgh. The Panthers recovered from the upset to claim their first ACC championship, though the loss took them out of any remote chance of crashing the College Football Playoff. Those hopes are likely gone again after falling in overtime to Tennessee last week. The Broncos hung tough for three quarters at Michigan State in the opener before falling late. Knocking off a ranked Power Five team at home would give the program a serious boost heading into conference play.
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor talks offensive line improvement and Dax Hill’s low snap count

One big thing Cincinnati Bengals fans didn’t expect to see this season was quarterback Joe Burrow under the same duress as last year. The Bengals went out and have four new starters that were not with the team last season. They also expected to see first round pick — safety Dax Hill — get on the field a decent amount after a fairly impressive preseason. However, we only saw him on the field a handful of plays. Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t shy away from answering these issues.
Cincy Jungle

Where the Bengals stand in NFL Power Rankings Roundup Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their opening-season home game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thankfully, this could be the low of the season, especially given all the mid-game highs that were brought to fans. Two game-winning opportunities, including a blocked PAT and missed field goal along with the outcome-changing injury to the...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Weekly Lineman: Goal line stand stops the bleeding

Before we get started, let’s provide an update. The Weekly Lineman’s this year will be a bit more condensed for a couple reasons. When I first had the idea of doing this six years ago, the original concept involved highlighting key plays in the trenches and provide context as to what’s happening. This was to make the article more niche compared to the wonderful weekly film reviews we have that overview the game on a more general basis.
Cincy Jungle

ESPN’s FPI grades Cowboys as worst team in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals had an awful Week 1 showing against the Steelers, losing 23-20 in a game that fans should want quickly erased from recent memory. A game-winning Ja’Marr Chase touchdown that just needed an extra point to cap off the win saw their 21-20 lead never happen as Minkah Fitzpatrick soared in and blocked the PAT. The Bengals ended up losing in OT after another missed field goal.
Cincy Jungle

Cal Adomitis prepares as Bengals long snapper

The Cincinnati Bengals lost longtime long snapper and fan favorite Clark Harris had a direct impact on their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Snap issues, an apparent lack of trust from the coaching staff and unfamiliarity seemed to all play in to the kicking woes that cost the team the game.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 2

Week 1 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are off to a surprising 0-1 start following Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a game where the Bengals committed five turnovers, including a pick-six, they were still a mere blocked extra point away from winning in regulation, then a botched 28-yard field goal in overtime from victory.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Cowboys injury roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals will be traveling to Jerry’s World to take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. It is a chance for the Bengals to bounce back after a rough start to the season, and they may be playing the Cowboys at the perfect time. The biggest loss for...
