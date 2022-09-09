ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
Five facts about NC State's Week 3 opponent: Texas Tech

1. Joey McGuire is in his first season as Texas Tech's head coach. McGuire, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach on Baylor's staff, was hired Nov. 8, 2021. Now-Louisiana Tech head coach and former Texas Tech quarterback Sonny Cumbie coached the final four games, which included a 34-7 Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State.
LUBBOCK, TX

