FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Living at the Bus Station. Solving the problem.Jamel El AminRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
streakingthelawn.com
The BIG PREVIEW: How UVA Football can avoid being upset by Old Dominion
Surely the Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has had worse games than last week against the Illinois Fighting Illini. There’s a very long history and most of that history is not so peachy. However, I struggle to recall one as frustrating as that contest. Going on the road to a Big Ten school, forcing four turnovers, and holding them to 17 points was impressive. Failing to reach the end-zone at all or put any points on the board after the first quarter was embarrassing.
streakingthelawn.com
Elijah Gertrude scouting report and recruiting impact breakdown
With Elijah Gertrude’s commitment to the Virginia Cavaliers yesterday afternoon, the Wahoos add a meaningful piece to their 2023 recruiting class and a player with great long term potential on either end of the floor. Elijah Gertrude Scouting Report. Gertrude is a 6’3 combo guard who played high school...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football
Addressing how concerned we ought to be about the Wahoos’ offense after a poor outing against Illinois. A few notable changes to this week’s depth chart. UVA Fan Reacts Survey — How do you feel about the football program after the Illinois loss?. We want to know...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia football releases depth chart before Old Dominion
Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers’ third game of the season, the Wahoo coaching staff released its second depth chart of the season as UVA hopes to get back on track against the Old Dominion Monarchs after a 24-3 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. While much of the depth...
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 9/13: Kymora Johnson picks UVA, a bad weekend of results for fall sports, and Elijah Gertrude sets a date
It’s another crazy day in the world of Virginia Cavaliers athletics, and I welcome you all back to Around the Corner after not getting it up for the first time yesterday. Hope you all didn’t miss me too much... Notable news. Men’s soccer beats VT, women tie VCU...
streakingthelawn.com
COMMITMENT: UVA Basketball lands elite 2023 shooting guard Elijah Gertrude
BOOM! For their second commit of the 2023 recruiting class, the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team just reeled in high-ceiling shooting guard Elijah Gertrude. Out of Jersey City, New Jersey, the 6’3” guard chose the ‘Hoos over schools including Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, and St. John’s.
streakingthelawn.com
What we learned from Tony Elliott’s weekly press conference
Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers’ second home game of the season, Tony Elliott addressed the media yesterday about where his team is at after a bad loss on the road to the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday. Mike Green no longer with the team. While only notable by...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Fan Reacts Survey — How do you feel about the football program after the Illinois loss?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Thanks for taking part in the survey! We’ll post the results later this week and...
