Richmond, VA

streakingthelawn.com

The BIG PREVIEW: How UVA Football can avoid being upset by Old Dominion

Surely the Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has had worse games than last week against the Illinois Fighting Illini. There’s a very long history and most of that history is not so peachy. However, I struggle to recall one as frustrating as that contest. Going on the road to a Big Ten school, forcing four turnovers, and holding them to 17 points was impressive. Failing to reach the end-zone at all or put any points on the board after the first quarter was embarrassing.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Elijah Gertrude scouting report and recruiting impact breakdown

With Elijah Gertrude’s commitment to the Virginia Cavaliers yesterday afternoon, the Wahoos add a meaningful piece to their 2023 recruiting class and a player with great long term potential on either end of the floor. Elijah Gertrude Scouting Report. Gertrude is a 6’3 combo guard who played high school...
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Football

Addressing how concerned we ought to be about the Wahoos’ offense after a poor outing against Illinois. A few notable changes to this week’s depth chart. UVA Fan Reacts Survey — How do you feel about the football program after the Illinois loss?. We want to know...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia football releases depth chart before Old Dominion

Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers’ third game of the season, the Wahoo coaching staff released its second depth chart of the season as UVA hopes to get back on track against the Old Dominion Monarchs after a 24-3 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. While much of the depth...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

What we learned from Tony Elliott’s weekly press conference

Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers’ second home game of the season, Tony Elliott addressed the media yesterday about where his team is at after a bad loss on the road to the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday. Mike Green no longer with the team. While only notable by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

