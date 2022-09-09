Surely the Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has had worse games than last week against the Illinois Fighting Illini. There’s a very long history and most of that history is not so peachy. However, I struggle to recall one as frustrating as that contest. Going on the road to a Big Ten school, forcing four turnovers, and holding them to 17 points was impressive. Failing to reach the end-zone at all or put any points on the board after the first quarter was embarrassing.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO