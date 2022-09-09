ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Hunger, Poor Diet More Likely for Women With Disabilities

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IbAXO_0hoXxAKG00

FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers working to better understand the diets of younger women with disabilities found this group was more likely to report a poor diet and food insecurity .

"Eating a nutritious diet is central to preventing many chronic diseases. For women of reproductive age, a healthy diet can also support good outcomes during and after pregnancy," said study author Andrea Deierlein, an associate professor of public health nutrition at New York University's School of Global Public Health.

"But a healthy diet requires access to healthy foods and the resources or ability to prepare them, and women with disabilities may face obstacles due to medical conditions or physical limitations," she said in a university news release.

The researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys , conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the years 2013 through 2018.

In these surveys, nearly 3,600 women ages 18 to 44 were asked about their food intake on a given day. They were also questioned about food security and participation in government food assistance programs.

The women were also asked if they had serious difficulty hearing, seeing, concentrating, walking, dressing, and/or running errands due to physical, mental, or emotional conditions. About 16% of respondents reported having a disability. About 6% had two or more types of disabilities.

Researchers found that women with disabilities were more likely to rate their diet as poor and their food security as low or very low. They were more likely to eat frozen foods and participate in food assistance programs , while being less likely to be the person in their households responsible for meal planning, preparing and food shopping.

When analyzing diet quality scores, the researchers found few differences by disability status, but women with two or more disabilities had slightly lower diet quality scores for fruit and protein-rich foods such as meat, nuts and seafood.

About 1 in 5 American women ages 18 to 44 has at least one disability related to hearing, vision, cognition, mobility, self-care or independent living.

"Learning more about the diets of women with disabilities will help us to better assess this population's diet quality and nutrient intake, identify barriers to improving diet, and develop tailored nutrition programs and policies, with the goal of reducing health disparities," Deierlein said.

More studies that examine the intersection of disability status and social determinants of health like neighborhood food environment, housing conditions and social support that affect food storage and preparation would help identify potential areas for intervention among all individuals with disabilities, the authors said.

The findings were published recently in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics .

More information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more on healthy eating .

SOURCE: New York University, news release, Sept. 6, 2022

Was this page helpful?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Food Security#Hunger#Linus Regimen#Diseases#General Health#Healthday
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy