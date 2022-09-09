ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even though New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently declared polio a state emergency after samples of the virus were found in wastewater in New York City and four surrounding counties, public health experts say it's not time to push the panic button.
