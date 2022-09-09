Read full article on original website
AHA News: She Had a Stroke During a Video Call With Her Congressional Representative
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Getting ready for her annual meeting with members of Congress to seek more funding for Alzheimer's disease research, Ann Walters Tillery needed strong Wi-Fi for the video meeting. She had been working from home earlier that day but decided to go...
Who Needs to Worry About the Polio 'Emergency'?
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even though New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently declared polio a state emergency after samples of the virus were found in wastewater in New York City and four surrounding counties, public health experts say it's not time to push the panic button.
