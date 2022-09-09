Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Sunshine, mid 70s in Chicago today ahead of unseasonably warm weather
CHCIAGO - A few more hours left dealing with this stubborn storm system then it’s all systems go for a return to summer. Clouds and even some sprinkles to open the early morning then sunshine fills the sky with highs in the mid 70s. Mainly clear tonight with mid...
fox32chicago.com
How to keep heating costs down for your home as prices expected to skyrocket this winter
CHICAGO - Gas prices for cars are high, and gas prices for homes are expected to skyrocket this winter. So, before its time to fire up the furnace, let’s see what you can do to keep that cost down. "It’s very important the filter is changed and checked every...
fox32chicago.com
Garrett Popcorn teams up with Revolution Brewing for new fall beer
CHICAGO - Popcorn and beer always taste good together. But in the same can?. Two iconic Chicago brands are joining forces to do just that. On Thursday, Revolution Brewing will release a beer made from Garrett’s caramel corn. Revolution brewer Jimbo Osenbaugh has brewed hundreds of different beers in...
fox32chicago.com
UniverSoul Circus is flying high on Chicago's south side.
They have performed for nearly 30 million people and now they have pitched their tent in Washington Park. There is plenty of time to check out UniverSoul Circus before they pull up stakes. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Englewood Music Fest returns this weekend in Chicago
The sound of music is about to fill a South Side neighborhood. The second annual Englewood Music Fest is back this weekend, and it features some big names.
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicagoans put pressure on city leaders to end mega festivals like Riot Fest
CHICAGO - Just days before the return of Riot Fest, neighbors of Douglass Park are putting more pressure on the city to stop mega festivals. On Tuesday, members of Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood presented a letter to city leaders. This weekend's Riot Fest is the third massive festival to be...
fox32chicago.com
McDonald’s CEO says Chicago crime hurting recruitment, scaring employees as companies flee: ‘City in crisis'
CHICAGO - The CEO of McDonald’s told business leaders in Chicago that tough economic conditions including rising crime have made it more difficult to attract employees and suggested the city does not have an adequate plan in place to address the issues and prevent companies like his from joining the growing list of companies that have fled the Windy City.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side
CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
fox32chicago.com
Metra trains to run on schedule Thursday, Amtrak begins rebooking
CHICAGO - Late Thursday evening trains canceled by BNSF and Union Pacific in anticipation of a strike will now run as scheduled, Metra announced early Thursday. Amtrak canceled long distance routes early this week and is now working to rebook customers. Commuters say they hope that all goes back to normal soon.
fox32chicago.com
UniverSoul Circus comes to Washington Park
The UniverSoul Circus is underway in Chicago's Washington Park. The circus will have shows through early October.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police prep for potential Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown
CHICAGO - The Mexican Independence Day Parade was held Sunday in Little Village after a three-year pause. But — celebrations aren't over because Mexican Independence Day is this Friday. Chicago police say they are prepared for spontaneous celebrations this weekend as hundreds, or even thousands, of cars may gather...
fox32chicago.com
Boys, 3 and 8, wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two young boys were wounded in shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 8-year-old was inside his home around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when gunfire erupted outside, according to Chicago police. The boy...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois pride group touts family-friendly 'coming out' event featuring drag shows for kids as young as 5
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A nonprofit in Illinois is slated to host a "National Coming Out Day Celebration" featuring drag performances next month that is billed as a family-friendly event for children as young as 5. A nonprofit called the Pinta Pride Project is putting on the event, which will...
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
fox32chicago.com
Dixmoor suffers another water main break
DIXMOOR, Ill. - A water main broke in Dixmoor Thursday morning, shutting down a road and marking the latest water woe in the beleaguered south suburban village. Wood Street between Thornton Road and 114th Street was closed around 11:15 a.m. as crews work to fix the broken water main. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
