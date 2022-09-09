ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Garrett Popcorn teams up with Revolution Brewing for new fall beer

CHICAGO - Popcorn and beer always taste good together. But in the same can?. Two iconic Chicago brands are joining forces to do just that. On Thursday, Revolution Brewing will release a beer made from Garrett’s caramel corn. Revolution brewer Jimbo Osenbaugh has brewed hundreds of different beers in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

UniverSoul Circus is flying high on Chicago's south side.

They have performed for nearly 30 million people and now they have pitched their tent in Washington Park. There is plenty of time to check out UniverSoul Circus before they pull up stakes. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

McDonald’s CEO says Chicago crime hurting recruitment, scaring employees as companies flee: ‘City in crisis'

CHICAGO - The CEO of McDonald’s told business leaders in Chicago that tough economic conditions including rising crime have made it more difficult to attract employees and suggested the city does not have an adequate plan in place to address the issues and prevent companies like his from joining the growing list of companies that have fled the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side

CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
CHICAGO, IL
#Bermuda
fox32chicago.com

Metra trains to run on schedule Thursday, Amtrak begins rebooking

CHICAGO - Late Thursday evening trains canceled by BNSF and Union Pacific in anticipation of a strike will now run as scheduled, Metra announced early Thursday. Amtrak canceled long distance routes early this week and is now working to rebook customers. Commuters say they hope that all goes back to normal soon.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dixmoor suffers another water main break

DIXMOOR, Ill. - A water main broke in Dixmoor Thursday morning, shutting down a road and marking the latest water woe in the beleaguered south suburban village. Wood Street between Thornton Road and 114th Street was closed around 11:15 a.m. as crews work to fix the broken water main. The...
DIXMOOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
CHICAGO, IL

