ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pixel Buds Pros just gained a handy noise-cancelling feature

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2FoL_0hoXiZc200

The Google Pixel Buds Pro just got a lot more user-friendly – thanks to new active noise-cancelling controls (via 9to5Google ).

Previously, users wanting to adjust the earbuds' ANC in the Pixel Buds app had to navigate over to 'Sound' and then fiddle with the Active Noise Control strip. Hardly ideal when you're running to catch a train.

To save you from an embarrassing fall, Google has moved the ANC control strip to the top of the Pixel Buds app, making it a lot easier to access. Phew. The same strip also appears in the 'Sounds & vibration' section, meaning it can be tweaked via the volume slider.

There's no need to update the Pixel Buds app; the changes are said to be a 'server-side' update, meaning they should appear automatically. Google has yet to confirm any of this, but it looks like the update is rolling out to Android 13 devices now. We'd expect Android 12 to get the update in short order.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro – a cheaper alternative to the likes of the Apple AirPods 2 (2022) and Sony WF-1000XM4 – went on sale back in July. Total battery life is said to be 31 hours, while multipoint connectivity lets users automatically switch between devices, including iOS and Android.

It's not all good news, though...

Pixel Buds Pro owners are still waiting for the promised spatial audio and volume balance updates. Spatial audio with head tracking, which is not expected to work with iOS devices, is set to arrive in the "coming months". Volume balance, which lets users change the balance between the left and right buds or listen in mono, is "coming soon".

MORE:

These are the best wireless earbuds going

See our pick of the best noise-cancelling earbuds

Read our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

12 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

78
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy