Higher prices resulting from inflation helped give U.S. retail sales a 0.3 percent uptick in August to $683.3 billion, following a downwardly revised 0.4 percent decline in July. Excluding gasoline sales, retail sales rose 0.8 percent. The Commerce Department figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. Retail sales have been essentially flat for the past year after adjusting for inflation. Helping retail sales in August were lower prices at the gas pump, as well as a 2.8 percent increase in spending on automobiles and parts and a 1.1 percent gain in spending at restaurants and bars. On a seasonally adjusted basis, apparel and accessories sales...
